A retired NYPD couple held a 9/11 vigil in Queens Village at their home on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The remembrance also included an encased glass shard from one of the towers they had kept.
Some of the guests in attendance of Elaine and Winston Bailey’s memorial were Pastor Doris Johnson of Holy Ghost Upper Room in South Jamaica and Bishop Melvin Artis of the Greater Universal Highway Deliverance Church in St. Albans.
“There are still so many people who have not been found,” said Johnson, who was moved by the nearly two-dozen people who came and held mini-LED candles, as the night grew dark. “Just to think about it — it could have been one of our family members ... I think it is so beautiful that our sister and her husband decided to do this to remember 9/11.”
Artis, who had lost friends on 9/11, said it was important to think about that fateful day.
“Some people say, ‘how are you going to heal when you keep reminding yourself about that?’” added the bishop. “You can heal and still remember, because if you don’t remember, then you will soon forget how blessed you are and how fortunate you are in a time like this. It reminds us, even though this tragedy happened here in America, it could have been any one of us down there at that World Trade Center. So we can’t forget.”
Artis is proud of the work Winston Bailey did in the search and rescue efforts on 9/11.
“I don’t think any of them — the first responders — were really commanded to do so, but because of their heart they went on their own accordance,” said Artis. “Some of them were off-duty, they didn’t have to go down, but they went and they felt the need to help.”
During the vigil, the bishop recalled how Elaine didn’t recognize her husband when he came home from Ground Zero.
“When his wife was telling me about when he came home, she didn’t even know who he was,” said Artis. “He was covered in soot and he looked like a white sheet, but during the time that he was there at the World Trade Center — he didn’t realize it himself — the glass in the windows, which were stormproof and were supposed to be unbreakable, a piece of those window panes fell in his pocket.”
It was Elaine’s idea that the family should keep the glass shard, according to Artis.
“I want to thank you Winston for going above the call of duty,” said Artis, looking at the shard. “We can always remember when we look at this and when we look at you.”
At the end of the vigil, the guests, who included the Bailey’s family members Mila Bailey, London Bailey, Christine Bailey, Danielle Branch, Omari Branch, Antoinne Branch, Amelia Bailey, Patricia Bourdeau and Queens Chronicle readers like Mona Farrugia from the Hilltop Village Co-operative, left their candles by mini American flags and newly planted white chrysanthemums that Winston had installed.
“I know a lot of people who didn’t come home and I still feel for them,” said Elaine.
Winston, who had retired from the NYPD over a decade ago, does not consider himself worthy of any praise.
“Listen, I’m here,” said Winston. “The heroes are the ones who didn’t come home.”
