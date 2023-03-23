A Sunnyside man was stabbed five times and slugged with a baseball bat last Friday in an attack that left him in critical condition on a ventilator, the authorities said.
Wilson Chabla Lliguicota, who published reports say is 28 years old, was stabbed, stomped and hit by the bat again and again in the middle of 47th avenue between 48th and 49th streets, according to prosecutors and a deposition from a police officer.
The alleged assailants are Arturo Cuevas, 30, and Daisy Barrera, 27, who live together on 48th Street. Both have been charged with attempted murder in the second degree and are being held in jail on Rikers Island.
The pair had an ongoing feud with Lliguicota over street parking, various media outlets report.
A video obtained by the New York Post shows a man, allegedly Cuevas, stomping and kicking the victim and a woman, allegedly Barrera, hitting him with the bat. The male assailant also appears to make contact with the victim with what may be a weapon in his hand. The attack takes place in the middle of the street, where blood is already pooling from whatever was done to the victim before the recording begins. The video was widely circulated on social media, including the Twitter account @shakesmcgoo.
A second victim, a woman who says she was hit in the arm with the bat, told police she saw Cuevas stab Lliguicota and Barrera hit him with the bat multiple times.
“This shocking display of brutality will be met with justice,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a prepared statement. “We have charged attempted murder and given the viciousness of the attack, asked the court to keep the defendants in custody prior to trial. The request to remand was granted. Our thoughts are with the victims.”
Lliguicota was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst for treatment. He suffered five lacerations, one of them to his face, and severe brain trauma, which required surgery, the office said. He was put on a ventilator.
Police initially charged the two with assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. But Katz’s office upgraded the main charge for each to attempted murder and also hit both with two counts of assault in the first degree and two counts of assault in the second degree.
They are due back in court March 22.
Cuevas has five prior arrests, the NYPD press office reported when asked, including ones for assault, endangering the welfare of a child and robbery. The office said Barrera has no arrest record. It also said the NYPD had not released the video of the crime.
