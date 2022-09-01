The 13 American servicemen and women killed one year ago in Afghanistan, the final U.S. casualties of the war there, were honored in Woodside last Saturday.
Photos of the 11 Marines, one Navy corpsman and one Army staff sergeant slain in the Aug. 26, 2021 terror attack outside the Kabul airport were placed around the monument in Doughboy Park for the event, held by Catholic War Veterans Post 870.
Three wreaths were set out at the monument. Robert Carr, Post 870’s first vice commander, and Thomas Zmich, a candidate for Congress in eastern Queens and on Long Island, addressed the attendees, and the Guardian Angels participated in the ceremony. Among those attending was John Pieprzak, above in vest, junior commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars New York District 1.
Among the 13 fallen, the eldest was 31, one was 25 and all the others were from 20 to 23. Two were women, both Marines. They were slain amidst the chaos of evacuations as the United States left Afghanistan.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone, with reporting by Walter Karling
