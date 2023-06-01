It was a beautiful day to honor the fallen members of the military at the Queens Village Veterans Plaza on Jamaica Avenue and Springfield Boulevard on Monday.
Dozens of residents, representatives of elected officials, community leaders, veterans and Councilwoman Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) were in attendance for a wreath laying by the war monument for Memorial Day, an event sponsored by the American Legion Post 301 and the Queens Village Civic Association.
The commemoration was led by Mo Ishmael, president of the Queens Village Civic Association, and kicked off with the Pledge of Allegiance by sisters Xuan and Skye Amoroso, 13 and 14, respectively.
The recitation was followed by a performance of “God Bless America,” which was sung by Lennox Simon, a QVCA member.
Sgt. Corinne Alpert, a member of the U.S. Navy Medical Corps during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955, thanked the guests who came out to respect the women and men who lost their lives fighting for the freedom of citizens across the country.
“All of you young men still have the freedom to flirt with young women,” Alpert said before she got more serious. “A lot of people forget that women were also in the service.”
During her time in the medical corps, she took care of men in the Army, the Marines and the Air Force.
“The most important thing when the hurts of war fall alike upon those who wear the same uniform, no matter how they may differ in race, creed or culture, [is] men who fight together suffer together to achieve a common aim,” Alpert said. “In time of war there is a tolerance that brings strength to the cause ... In tolerance there is progress for a better and happier world.”
Delivering a prayer was Barrett Rosenzweig, a bugle player in the U.S. 5th and 62nd Army bands during the Vietnam War in Texas from 1969 to 1972. He now serves as the chaplain for American Legion Post 301.
U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran Glen MacDonald (1957) said the event was special to him.
“I was deep in the city where 90 percent of it was destroyed by saturation bombings,” MacDonald said. “It was the United States Armed Forces that delivered me from that. I have people to thank, and deep, deep gratitude to the United States Armed Forces.”
Ray Luciano, the vice commander of Post 301, said people should strive for peace in the same spirit of those who made the ultimate self-sacrifice.
“Heroism becomes contagious, yet too, in warfare, greed and brutality are epidemic,” Luciano said. “Too often it is these latter which persist in the peace that follows.”
Frank Toner, a medic during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1970, said his time back home in the U.S. was bittersweet. While one of his friends from basic training survived, a second friend did not.
“John was not on that list, but Joe was,” said Toner about a Lower Manhattan Vietnam War Memorial. “He joined the Army after he just gotten married and had a child on the way. He went to Vietnam, but he did not return ... They are not here just for the country, but they are here to work for each and every one one of us.”
Lee said that Memorial Day is a time to pay tribute to those who fought for the freedoms we have.
“Unfortunately, it sometimes feels like we are still fighting for those freedoms in different ways, but I just want to say thank you and recognize all that you have done,” Lee said to the veterans at the plaza. “My great uncle Joseph DiNardo also fought back in the Korean War and without him my family wouldn’t be here.”
As the chairwoman of the City Council Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities and Addiction, Lee said she was a part of an oversight hearing along with members of the Veterans Committee and she plans to re-evaluate programs for veterans to make sure they have the resources that they need.
Maureen Grey, a local historian, said that people should remember the history of the plaza and Southeast Queens, otherwise important historical spaces and homes will be destroyed and gentrified like Downtown Jamaica.
“If we want to preserve places like where we are standing right now, where the names of some of us are listed here ... you really have to be involved in doing so,” Grey said. “There is a concept of ‘Oh, they won’t let that happen here.’”
Seven months ago she formed the Southeast Queens Historical and Preservation Society, and the group will be holding one of its first major meetings at 7 p.m. on June 18 at the Oneness Pentecostal Tabernacle located at 198-01 Linden Blvd. in St. Albans.
