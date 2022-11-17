Many people were under the misconception that the plot of land at the corner of Redding Street and 149th Avenue was an ancient Native American burial ground.
But over the years, thanks to the efforts of residents spanning generations, the Southside Burial Ground has been preserved and honors those who were buried there, including Civil War veterans who were recognized in a wreath laying at the site last Thursday ahead of Veterans Day.
“In a cemetery, if you lose the tombstones, you lose it all,” said Dan Grieve, a Richmond Hill resident and member of Community Board 9 who has worked to draw attention and improvements to the burial ground.
With the help of Sam Esposito and the Ozone Park Residents Block Association and the Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions Club, the first wreath-laying ceremony was held at the site. In attendance was Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) and Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park).
Over the years, Grieves has petitioned to improve the site with official signage and a new fence. Now, with support from the block association and elected officials, he plans to erect a flagpole and eventually a memorial wall listing the names of those known to be buried there.
Over the decades, as the nearby roads were laid and houses were built, the gravestones and markers were destroyed and lost. Nearby residents used them in pathways to their houses. In the ’80s, a father and son duo salvaged the tombstone of the Munroe brothers from a private residence’s yard and returned it to the cemetery.
The Munroe brothers served in the U.S. Army and Navy and died a year apart in 1872 and 1873.
Charles Munroe served in the Navy and shares his tombstone with his brother Leander, who died while serving in the Army and was buried at Fort Omaha in Nebraska.
According to city and online records, the burial ground was established around 1681 on the land of the Van Wicklen family, and neighboring families were allotted a share.
For 200 years, it was a final resting ground for the region’s oldest farming families, including the Van Wicklens, Durlands, Remsens, Ryders, Smiths and Stoothoffs, many of whom served in the War of 1812 and the Civil War.
Historians believe that soldiers fleeing British forces buried their comrades from the Battle of Brooklyn at the site during the Revolutionary War, according to the city Parks Department.
The final burial at the cemetery occurred in 1919, according to records and a survey of site that year counted 79 graves.
In the 1930s, the cemetery was split by the extension of 149th Avenue. A portion of it lies in Vito Locascio Field across the street.
Volunteers committed to the area worked to document and preserve the history of the area over the years. In 2003, the Southside Burial Ground was transferred to NYC Parks.
