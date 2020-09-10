As the city slowly returns to a new normalcy, with gyms reopening and a plan for indoor dining resuming, the rules on live performances continue to change, forcing venue owners to take matters into their own hands — the New York Independent Venue Association sued the State Liquor Authority on Aug. 25 for what it says are unconstitutional restrictions that are destroying businesses.
Just a few weeks ago, the SLA allowed restaurants and other food and beverage establishments to offer live entertainment to their customers as long as the venues could accommodate health and safety guidelines and appropriate certification. However, only musical performances were allowed — “All other forms of live entertainment, such as exotic dancing, comedy shows, karaoke, etc., are not permissible currently regardless of phase,” the agency’s website stated.
On Aug. 21, the SLA updated its regulations to further limit what types of performances were permissible during Phase 4, stating that only “incidental music” is allowed, meaning that advertised or ticketed shows were banned.
NYIVA, an industry group that represents approximately 100 food service establishments that largely rely on live entertainment to build a customer base, filed the suit against the SLA’s changing guidelines in the final days of August as other restaurants sued the city and state to re-establish indoor dining.
“Despite the fact that coronavirus is not transmitted via sound waves, the SLA just decimated Plaintiffs’ already struggling businesses, and Plaintiffs beg the Court for restoration of their right to speak and, hopefully, their ability to generate enough revenue to pay their employees and possibly even some portion of their rent,” NYIVA writes in its lawsuit introduction.
Following the announcement of the lawsuit, the Western Queens Small Business Coalition penned a Sept. 9 letter to Gov. Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), Mayor de Blasio and Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) to establish a plan to assist the small businesses affected by the SLA’s changing limitations. The coalition asks for rent relief, a plan for continuing operations during winter, the passage of a vacancy tax, legislation that requires insurance companies to pay small businesses what they are owed and remedial, not punitive, checks for bars and restaurants from the SLA.
“We know that you do not want your name to be forever synonymous with the collapse of this awe-inspiring city we call home, so we write in the spirit of working together to help be part of the solution by letting you know the challenges we face, and the resolutions we propose,” the coalition wrote. “At this point, however, the issues we face are so pressing and urgent that waiting even one more day to act will ultimately lead to another business closed, another dream lost, and more people unemployed.”
State Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) has been working with members of the coalition as well as the Governor’s Office on the issue since the weeks before the SLA’s limitations were expanded from comedy shows to all ticketed performances, but has not received word on when they will be allowed.
“It’s important to allow small businesses to open where they can safely do so. Comedy clubs make a compelling case that they should be subject to the same rules as other establishments allowed to operate during this time,” Gianaris told the Chronicle in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.