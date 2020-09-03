After nearly 70 years serving Astoria, Long Island City and the greater New York City community, Riccardo’s by the Bridge will be closing permanently due to the operational impacts of the COVID pandemic.
After reviewing all options and weighing all known factors, the landmark event venue determined that there is simply no realistic path forward given the many unknowns, the primary ones being when reopening might be safely allowed and, even then, the city, state and federal restrictions that are anticipated to accompany such a reopening.
Founded by Richard Corbisiero Sr., in 1951, Riccardo’s by the Bridge has been a family-owned business for all of its nearly 70 years, focusing on treating all guests like family, providing a “home away from home” and staying true to the owners’ guiding principle that “at Riccardo’s, your elegant affair does not have to cost a fortune.”
“Our Astoria family has honored four generations of the Corbisiero family with their loyalty and trust. To say that we are humbled and honored would not capture even a small sliver of our appreciation,” Riccardo’s President Anthony Corbisiero said.
‘’This decision has been extremely difficult to make, and is solely due to the various impacts of the COVID pandemic; if it were up to us we would cater your special events forever. We are tremendously proud of what we’ve accomplished over these four generations.”
The Riccardo’s by the Bridge office will be contacting anyone who has an event booked and a deposit on file. All deposits will be refunded over the next 90 days. All communications will be by email or by phone, as the Banquet Offices will not be reopening.
