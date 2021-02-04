By City Council standards, the vote to approve a massive overhaul of the street food cart industry was a nail-biter.
The measure to add 400 licenses per year for the next 10 years — with the promise of more enforcement than is carried out now — passed by a final vote of 34-13 on Jan. 28.
Only 100 of the licences per year will allow vendors to work in Manhattan; the rest apply to any of the other four boroughs.
Backers of the measure, led by Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan), say the new law — Mayor de Blasio supports it — will bring needed regulation to an industry that has not has seen substantive regulatory upgrades since the Koch administration.
Under the present permit system, a permit owner can lease it out, very often to immigrants and frequently at an exorbitant fee. Aside from the new vending opportunities, the Council proffered in a statement on its website that the new permits will require the permit holder to be present when a food cart is in operation.
It also will aim to increase opportunities for so-called green carts operated by vendors who sell fresh produce and other healthy foods.
Opponents, including brick-and-mortar businesses and the Queens Chamber of Commerce, have argued that this is exactly the wrong time to introduce more competition for existing small businesses that already have been hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
They point to the historic lack of enforcement on the city’s part of existing regulations governing things like where vendor carts can operate, how far they have to be away from existing competitor businesses and other rules.
Backers in the Council have said the lack of enforcement is due to a patchwork of regulations governed by multiple agencies. The claim is that a new enforcement unit, mandated under the law, will consist of enforcement agents specifically trained in the complexities and nuances of the new statute.
The stated intention is to concentrate them in areas where street vending is plentiful and where congestion is said to be a problem.
Queens representatives voting to pass the bill included Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights), Peter Koo (D-Flushing), Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), Francisco Moya (D-Corona), Antonio Reynoso (D-Brooklyn, Queens) and Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside).
Those opposed included Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) and Paul Vallone (D-Bayside).
