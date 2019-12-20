Vegetables grown in Queens taste better

The Queens County Farm Museum, which cultivates nearly 14,000 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables a year, on Tuesday, Dec. 17 announced a 1.6-acre expansion to its historic 47-acre site to continue its mission of feeding hungry New Yorkers.

“Today we’re announcing the opportunity to do more,” said state Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball. “This is a treasure ... the restoration of land to its original purpose through an agreement between the state Office of Mental Health and the Queens County Farm Museum, we’re going to add some land ... should be the potential add of about 30 percent more harvest.”

The 1.6 acres comes from a plot of unused land on Commonwealth Boulevard that had been part of the original footprint of the 1697 farm. Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) said he noticed the unused land, then owned by the state OMH, on a visit to the nearby PS Q023 school almost four years ago. Upon questioning, Principal Jackie Jones said she hadn’t seen the land used during her 25 years at the school, inspiring Grodenchik to find a use of the plot for the community.

“Instantly I said I want that land for the farm,” said Grodenchik. “I worked on a farm ... and I know how much produce you can get from 1.6 acres.”

The Queens County Farm Museum is a city landmark dating back three centuries, and is one of the largest continually farmed sites in the state. It is the largest tract of farmland as well as the most visited historic house in New York City.

“It stayed here while the city grew around us,” said Executive Director Jennifer Weprin. “Think about the growth of what has happened to New York, to our economies, to our families over that time, and yet this land was still continuously farmed. It’s an incredible story.”

Feeding hungry New Yorkers is one of the farm’s core missions, and it donated nearly 400 pounds of fresh food to hungry New Yorkers within the past year. It also formed a partnership with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center to bring fresh produce to its service area, which has traditionally experienced limited fresh food access. Additionally, the farm is now running a December food drive to benefit the Queens College Food Pantry.

“We’re going to farm on that land, and be able to grow new produce that we don’t already grow on-site,” said Weprin. “It expands our capacity, our goal to serve communities in need ... we now have the bandwidth and will continue to develop that to serve New Yorkers in a meaningful way.”

The farm acts as both a cultural and educational resource, serving nearly 400,000 visitors a year, 100,000 of whom are students. It already has set its sights on its next project — the construction of an education center complete with a teaching kitchen. According to Weprin, the farm has raised about half the funds necessary for the project, and is working with city officials to raise the rest.

“It will tie in directly to all that we do here,” said Weprin. “Especially our younger student visitors who can come here, even the little ones, get so attached to this site and it grows forward.”