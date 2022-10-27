A state Supreme Court justice ruled on Tuesday that the city’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for public employees should not stand and that a group of sanitation workers who lost their jobs over it must be rehired. The city immediately appealed.
Staten Island Justice Ralph Porzio determined that the mandate issued on Oct. 21, 2021 is arbitrary and capricious and violated the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights.
He noted that the mayor had exempted sports and entertainment stars and said there was no reason on the record to differentiate such people from city and private-sector employees. He also said the health commissioner cannot create a new standard for city employment and cannot fire workers.
“This is clearly an arbitrary and capricious action because we are dealing with identical unvaccinated people being treated differently by the same administrative agency,” Porzio said.
The city Law Department announced an appeal, a spokesman saying in part, “The city strongly disagrees with this ruling as the mandate is firmly grounded in law and is critical to New Yorkers’ public health.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
