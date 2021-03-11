Anyone 60 or over can now get a Covid vaccine, Gov. Cuomo announced Monday, along with younger people in certain sectors of the workforce. Meanwhile Mayor de Blasio announced the first vaccination site in Queens to be located in a library, along with the promise of more to come.
The age lowering of general eligibility from 65 to 60 took effect Wednesday. A week later, on March 17, three new types of workers will become eligible for shots. All have “public-facing” jobs, meaning they interact with people. The state defines them as public-facing government and public employees; nonprofit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need; and essential in-person public-facing building service workers.
The Flushing Library is opening as a vaccine site, at first serving city employees only and then any Queens resident later this week, the mayor said. The library, located at 41-17 Main St., will initially offer 200 vaccines a day. It will be closed for library services. Other libraries in Queens will become vaccination sites as the supply of shots increases, de Blasio said.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
