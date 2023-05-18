Studies into the radioactivity of the Gateway National Recreation Area portion of Spring Creek by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Park Service have been halted due to vandalism at the site.
“Field investigation activities were halted due to vandalization of government and contractor property,” the National Parks’ Gateway page reads.
There is no current timeline for resumption of activities, the page continues.
The NPS could not provide further details on the incident in time for publication.
The Park service and the USACE announced the work last year to study the Superfund site, where radium was previously detected. A 2017 survey identified elevated levels of radiation, including five man-made radiological artifacts that were recovered and removed from the park, according to the NPS.
The plan for this spring was for the Park Service to fence off portions of Spring Creek and clear the brush to do gamma walkovers, the Chronicle reported back in March. Heavy machinery would be brought in for it.
That step in the process was expected to take until 2026 as the NPS creates a sampling and analysis plan, conducts field investigations, analyzes data and risk assessment and then creates a remedial investigation report.
Then would come several more steps including a feasibility study, a proposed plan and record of decision, remedial designs and actions and eventually construction and long-term monitoring.
The contamination in the area dates back to the late 1940s when the wetland areas were backfilled with waste.
