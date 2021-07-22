Kathy Nocera has been a parishioner at Our Lady of Mercy Roman Catholic Church in Forest Hills for more than 40 years. Like many of her friends and neighbors, she was devastated last weekend to learn that statues of the Blessed Mother and St. Therese, the Little Flower, had been destroyed by a vandal.
“Some of my wedding pictures were taken in front of the Blessed Mother statue,” Nocera told the Chronicle. “I heard about it from a neighbor. But on Sunday, when I went to Mass, I had to look for myself ... It was very difficult to see.”
The statues had been standing in front of the church at 70-01 Kessel St. since it opened in 1937, according to a statement from the Diocese of Brooklyn.
Police from the NYPD’s 112th Precinct said Saturday’s crime took place at about 3:30 a.m. when a woman pulled the statues from their pedestals and smashed them to the ground, causing them to break.
Published reports state it could cost $12,000 to replace them.
The woman is believed to be the same person who toppled the statues on Wednesday, July 14, but did not damage them.
“Both of these statues have stood in front of the church since it was built,” the Rev. Frank Schwarz, pastor of Our Lady of Mercy, said in a prepared statement. “It is heartbreaking, but sadly it is becoming more and more common these days. I pray that this recent rash of attacks against Catholic churches and all houses of worship will end, and religious tolerance may become more a part of our society.”
A surveillance video, which can be viewed at qchron.com, shows the woman dragging the statues into the street where they were slammed to the pavement, stomped and struck with a hammer.
The woman is described by police as being in her mid-20s with a medium complexion, average build and wearing all black clothing.
The statues over generations stood through everything from the Hurricane of 1938, which devastated geographic Long Island, to Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Nocera said countless photographs commemorating weddings, first Holy Communions and confirmations have been taken in front of the statues over generations, but that their loss to the community goes far beyond the historic or sentimental.
“People could always stop there to say a prayer,” she said. “If you came by and the church was closed, it was a convenient place to pray.”
The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit and the 112th Precinct are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
Lastly, Nocera was incredibly moved by the actions on Sunday of Schwarz, whom she said still is relatively new to the parish.
“He immediately asked that we pray for forgiveness,” she said. “That’s something to think about. It’s a good reminder of what our faith asks us to do for people who are not so nice.”
