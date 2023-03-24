The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists that Exit 5 from the northbound Van Wyck Expressway to Atlantic Avenue will be permanently closed beginning on or about Monday morning, March 27th at 7:00 a.m., weather permitting.
Motorists should use Exit 4 (Liberty Avenue), located approximately one-half mile south of Exit 5, as a new route to Atlantic Avenue.
This closure is needed to facilitate the widening of the Van Wyck Expressway as part of NYSDOT’s Van Wyck Expressway Capacity and Access Improvements to JFK Airport project.
Inclement weather could cause the start of this closure to be rescheduled.
For real-time travel information, motorists should check New York State's official traffic and travel information source, 511NY, before traveling.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
