For the second time since 2014, the Martin Van Buren High School community is voicing serious displeasure as the Panel for Educational Policy considers co-locating a school within its Bellerose Manor home.
The PEP on April 28 will discuss locating a new District 75 school in the building that already houses more than 1,100 MVB students and nearly 550 from the Business Technology Early College High School, or BTECH for short.
District 75 students typically require very specialized support, as they could have autism spectrum disorders, cognitive difficulties, emotional disturbances or multiple disabilities.
The Department of Education in its report estimates that between 48 and 68 District 75 students would attend the school beginning in September if approved.
Doris Grajales-Crespo, a parent at Van Buren, told the Chronicle that the District 75 school itself is not the issue.
“Any new co-located school will be a problem,” she told the Chronicle in a telephone interview. “My son is in 10th grade. There already are a lot of children at Martin Van Buren who have [individualized educational programs], like my son. Aren’t there other schools that don’t have a co-location yet?”
Grajales-Crespo also takes issue with the DOE’s finding that the school has surplus space.
“They did their walk-through when the school was closed, with no students,” she said. She also questioned if the DOE still would consider the school to have enough space should Covid-19 special distancing restrictions remain an issue into September.
Under co-location, all schools involved must work out schedules to share common areas such as the school’s gym, library, cafeteria and auditorium.
Senior Emily Diana, president of the MVB student government, said that has been an issue with BTECH since she enrolled.
“We feel like second-class citizens in our own school,” she said. She worries that having to cede space to yet another school would jeopardize things like their student courtroom and a new DNA laboratory.
Brian Greenspan, coordinator of student affairs at the school, was even more direct, saying that the DOE is hampering efforts of the faculty and staff to turn around the school that almost closed a decade ago.
“They deliberately capped our enrollment so they can say the school is underutilized,” he said. Greenspan said faculty and parents believe the two hearings on the co-location were a smokescreen and that the decision is a fait accompli.
“The idea that they had two hearings is insulting,” he said.
Greenspan said he fears for the school’s innovative programs such as law and humanities, robotics and others.
The DOE in an email said there is ample space and that no MVB programs will be impacted.
“There is an urgent and critical need for more District 75 seats to ensure our most vulnerable students have a high-quality school close to home and there is more than enough space in this building to accommodate the 40-60 students included in this proposal,” the DOE said in an email to the Chronicle.
“We are working in close coordination with the community on this and will continue to hear and address any issues.”
Van Buren, under the DOE formula, still would have an excess of 10 full classrooms, eight half-size rooms and other space, all of which remain under its control.
All schools in the city are subject to ongoing review for any changes that might be necessitated by developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.
The PEP’s agenda for April 28 also includes proposals to co-locate a District 75 school within PS 70 in Astoria. There also is a hearing on a proposal to temporarily relocate PS 41 Crocheron for up to three years to accommodate construction.
Documents related to all three and information on attending the April 28 meeting remotely can be found at schools.nyc.gov/about-us/leadership/ panel-for-education-policy, the PEP’s link on the Department of Education’s website.
