There already is a Democratic primary for Queens borough president brewing for September, with Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) on Tuesday announcing his candidacy.
“The pandemic has laid bare the inequality that exists in Queens and the city at large,” Van Bramer, 51, said Wednesday in a telephone interview. “A large part of that is structural things like racism, also the growing wealth inequality. That is the defining issue of our time and is at the core of so many problems. I think we need a borough president who will use the bully pulpit of the office.
“We need someone with a bold, progressive vision who is willing to discuss those issues,” he added. “ ... This is not the time for incremental change.”
Van Bramer faces what likely will be the formidable task of unseating Borough President Donovan Richards, who was sworn in Dec. 2 after his victory in a special election.
Richards, who won with the early backing of the Queens Democratic Party, already has been actively running for re-election. Van Bramer also said he is not worried that he will be able to raise sufficient resources to bear.
“I think elections are important; I think primaries are important,” Van Bramer said. “I go into this knowing that the establishment will back the incumbent. It always has and it always will. I’m not afraid of a challenge ... I’ve been an underdog my entire life. I’ve never been the favorite in an election I’ve run in.” Richards’ campaign could not be reached for comment.
Van Bramer had run in last year’s Democratic primary for borough president but dropped out early on to care for his mother. The three-term councilman is unable to seek re-election to City Hall because of term limits.
Richards handily defeated a crowded Democratic field in the primary and coasted to election in November. Van Bramer said his experience from early years as a community organizer and advocate are what is needed to usher the borough through the continued economic and social upheavals caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.
He also said small businesses need help now more than ever because of the pandemic.
“So many things flow from real estate,” he said, and the borough president can exert broad influence on land use issues. Among his campaign issues is “reimagining affordable housing.” Van Bramer cites his support of bills that would make it easier for small businesses to extend their leases without exorbitant rent increases.
“To provide them with a level playing field,” he said. “They are getting rent increases because they’ve been successful businesses.”
He will have to rely more that just the bully pulpit to garner support for his wish to increase taxes on wealthy residents.
“We can’t just sit by and go back to the way things were before the pandemic,” he said. “There’s something fundamentally wrong when there are a few people getting rich while so many people in Queens are struggling and are afraid they can’t pay rent.”
His campaign cites his work during and before his Council career for tenants, workers, the arts community, criminal justice reform, the LGBT community and others.
A former employee in the Queens Public Library system, Van Bramer admits that Covid also has forced people to reimagine campaigning.
He misses the door-to-door dynamic, shaking hands and talking with voters that the pandemic has sidelined in campaigns for the time being.
“Retail politics,” he said. “It brings a lot of adrenaline ... there’s a kind of energy to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.