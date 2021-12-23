Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) was forced to bide his time before being elected to City Hall.
And with just over two weeks to go in a 12-year tenure, he admitted to having swirling emotions as the clock ticked down, with term limits catching up to him and most of the present Council.
“The kids say ‘I’m feeling all the feels,’” he told the Chronicle in an interview last week. “I’m feeling grateful that I had this chance to represent this community. I’m more grateful than ever to have won. I’m very glad I ran those races in ’09, ’13 and ’17.”
The councilman had just sent out his final newsletter to the 26th District. He plans to leave an envelope in the desk for his successor, Julie Won, having found one himself in January 2010.
“I think that’s a nice tradition at all levels of government,” he said. “I’ve already penned the letter, handwritten ... I want her to be successful.”
As for his future plans, Van Bramer admits he is not the rocking-chair-on-the-porch type.
“That would be a correct assessment of Jimmy Van Bramer,” he said.
“When we were all 13, my mother would alert us that when we turned 14, we’d be eligible to get our working papers. In fact, she said we’d all get some kind of job at 14; I’ve been working pretty much since the day I turned 14 and I will continue to work. I’ve had lots of people say I should take a sabbatical, and I will not be doing that.”
While he said nothing was solidified, he feels things are moving in the right direction, and is not ruling another run for office either in or out.
“I still have the desire to serve and do some good in the world. I don’t think the only way you can do that is in elective office.”
Van Bramer said he loved his pre-politics gig, an 11-year tenure with the Queens Public Library. But he’d had his eye on the Council a long time, losing his first race in 2001.
“I was definitely not the party choice,” he said. “Eight years later I ran against the establishment and won as an insurgent candidate ... It’s been a good 12 years. Not all of it, but most of it has been really good.”
In his first session in the chamber in January 2010, new members were allowed to bring guests to sit in the gallery. Van Bramer’s party included his mother, Elizabeth, and his soon-to-be husband Dan Hendrick.
“It makes me emotional thinking about it,” he said. “It was exciting. When I looked and saw my mother, I thought that the son of someone who worked in a supermarket, a cashier and meat wrapper at Key Food on 30th Avenue in Astoria, that woman’s son was sitting in chambers as a newly elected City Council member. It was very emotional. My mother was very proud, seeing me achieve something I’d wanted to achieve for much of my adult life. It was an incredible moment for me and for my family.”
And while you could take the man out of the Queens Public Library, you couldn’t completely take the QPL out of the man, as evidenced by the first bill Van Bramer was able to get passed and signed into law.
“I knew from my time there that there were still far too few kids in the City of New York who didn’t have a library card,” he said.
The Library Cards For All Act required the Department of Education to provide both information on and applications for library cards in the packet sent to each student in the city who gets enrolled in kindergarten.
“It was very meaningful to me. You never forget your first bill, that’s for sure.”
Van Bramer considers his biggest victory to be the September 2019 opening of the long-sought and often frustrating Hunters Point Library.
“That’s a great project that took 20 years,” he said. “That day was a long time in coming.”
But he said his proudest legacy will be the 15 new schools built or approved in the district during his tenure.
“It’s a very tangible thing we’re leaving behind for future generations of kids,” he said. “That’s a $1.5 billion investment. Ten thousand new school seats. That’s the thing I’m most proud of.”
Naturally, there is unfinished business that will have to be seen through by Won or even her successor.
“And that’s as it should be,” he said.
But if he could have one more year to finish one more thing, it would be the Lt. Michael Davidson Playground.
Davidson, a 15-year veteran of the FDNY who grew up in Sunnyside was killed in the line of duty in 2018, fighting a fire on a movie set in Harlem when he became trapped and ran out of air.
The parks Department expects to break ground this coming year on a nearly quarter-acre park at the southeast corner of 50th Street and 39th Avenue, a lot he played on as a boy from the Phipps Houses across the street. When a private builder was unsuccessful developing the lot, Van Bramer approached the owner about selling it to the city.
“He said, ‘If it’s a fair price ...’”
Some kind of park was in the works when Davidson was killed. Van Bramer, attending the funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, heard Davidson’s family talk about their days in the Sunnyside area.
“I went to the Parks Department and said we had to name this park after him,” the councilman said. “I was told, ‘We have rules ...’ I wish I could see that to fruition.”
Van Bramer said he has had some unusual longevity among his staffers, with two being on board from day 1 or soon afterward.
“After 12 years, people become like family,” he said. “When one of my long-time staffer’s daughter got married, they asked me to officiate at the wedding. That was a great honor. I’ll miss that. I’m sure we’ll all still be friends, but it won’t be every day.”
And, while he enjoyed even the sometimes hectic pace of the Council, there are some things he won’t miss at all.
He recalled a morning when he and others were touring sections of Queens Boulevard slated for improvements with then-city Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.
“It was the coldest day of the year,” he said. “I thought we were going to freeze to death. I wasn’t wearing a hat — I’m vain, so I don’t wear a lot of hats. The chair of Community Board 2 gave me an extra one and told me if I didn’t put it on I was going to catch pneumonia.”
Then, he said, there are political speeches at community events.
‘Sometimes I’ll get to an event and 12 politicians are scheduled to speak,” he said. “There’s a protocol — first citywide officials. Then maybe you have a member of Congress. And we’re all pretty much saying the same things.”
When it gets past state senators and Assembly members, it’s time for the Council to weigh in — often in alphabetical order.
“And my name begins with V ... ”
