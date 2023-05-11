Valentina Allen, a Howard Beach toddler who fought a brave fight against a rare heart defect, is forever enshrined at 163rd Avenue and 86th Street.
Valentina’s Way was unveiled Sunday for the two-year-old, who passed away from hypoplastic left heart syndrome in 2015.
“In her short time on this Earth, Valentina made a huge impact on this entire community,” said Councilwoman Joann Ariola, second from left, who sponsored the co-naming.
The community has since raised awareness and thousands of dollars for the disease, Ariola said, and Allen’s presence and legacy live on. The family will hold an eighth annual balloon release event on Friday, May 12.
Donations to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where Valentina was born and received treatment, can be made in her name at bit.ly/44Mz4tm.
— Deirdre Bardolf
