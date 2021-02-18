The city on Tuesday announced that it is now providing data on Covid-19 vaccinations by ZIP code.
The information is posted online at tabsoft.co/2LYJ5zR and also can be accessed through the city Health Department’s website, by clicking on the data tab on the home page and then selecting the Covid-19 data web page.
The page shows a blue-shaded map of the city broken down by ZIP codes. The larger the share of vaccines provided so far relative to an area’s population, the darker the shade of blue shown.
In Queens, the largest share of the population to be inoculated so far is in 11697, Breezy Point, where 27 percent of adults have gotten at least one shot, according to the data. In contrast, only 3 percent have done so in areas including 11368, Corona/North Corona; 11422, Rosedale; and 11413, Laurelton/Rosedale.
Mayor de Blasio said Tuesday the city is working to “address the inequality” in vaccination rates with educational and other efforts. “We have a real distrust problem that we have to overcome.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
