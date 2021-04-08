Any New York State resident 16 or over is now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.
In the city, people can make appointments online by finding available slots through vaccinefinder.nyc.gov, the city’s site, or private ones such as turbovax.info, which scans government web pages for information and then posts it. Appointments come and go quickly. People find that frequently refreshing the web page helps in getting one before someone else takes it.
Those who are not online can call 1 (877) VAX-4NYC (829-4692) to sign up.
The city’s program to vaccinate homebound people has expanded to all boroughs, a spokesman for the Health Department said. More than 4,000 have gotten their shots that way. Interested parties may fill out a form online at forms.cityofnewyork.us/f/homebound to show their interest and then will receive a phone call.
According to state data, 6,871,863 people, or 34.4 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of 11 a.m. April 7. Of those, 4,339,413, or 21.7 percent of the population, had completed the vaccine series.
In the city, 3,041,917 people had gotten at least one dose, according to municipal data. Among them were 2,477,142 city residents and 564,775 from outside the five boroughs. A total of 1,876,992 people, including 1,535,311 city residents and 341,681 from elsewhere, were fully vaccinated.
The city did not note the percentage of residents who had been vaccinated. But with the five boroughs’ population at approximately 8.3 million, the reported numbers mean that about 29.8 percent of residents have gotten at least one dose and 18.5 percent are fully vaccinated. Neither the state’s figures for the proportion of people vaccinated nor those calculated for the city by the Queens Chronicle account for the share of the population that is below 16 and therefore not eligible for the shots.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday announced grants of $100,449,264 for the state and $81,479,388 for the city to aid vaccination efforts.
