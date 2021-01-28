New York City’s public schools will be “running normally” in the fall, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza and Mayor Bill de Blasio have both promised over the past week.
During his press event Wednesday, de Blasio asserted, “I am adamant that based on everything we’re seeing now, we’ll be able to come back full strength in September.”
But his timeline does not meet the urgency of several vocal parents’ groups, like #KeepNYCSchoolsOpen, which has called for the school system to change its “two unlinked cases” rule for closures, which they say goes beyond what is necessary to keep schools safe. The groups believe that schools should remain open, arguing their low positivity rates prove there is little communal spread, and thus it is safe for students.
As of Tuesday evening, 301 schools were closed due to Covid cases — 216 for two weeks and 85 for a 24-hour period.
De Blasio maintained that he also wants to see middle and high schools continue to open up in this school year through June, but added that he needs to see more progress on fighting back the “sheer number of cases and the question of the new variants” before he is ready to do that.
Within the next month he said he planned to provide guidance to middle and high school principals on when they can expect to reopen.
The mayor’s professed eagerness to start reopening is also out of whack with a recent statement from the president of the United Federation of Teachers union, Michael Mulgrew, who said last week that he wants all teachers to be vaccinated before fully reopening schools.
Mulgrew told The Wall Street Journal that the timing of further reopening for in-person classes will depend on how many teachers are able to get vaccinated.
“Whatever happens this school year, happens,” Mulgrew said. “But I want to be fully open in September, and I can’t guarantee that right now.”
The union has been boosting its vaccine efforts in recent weeks after the state made it possible for teachers to get the vaccine. Apart from the city Department of Education’s means of vaccine distribution, the UFT reached an agreement with several major healthcare systems that increased priority to the vaccine for its members.
The UFT represents around 75,000 classroom instructors, not including other unionized staffers.
Jason Fink, a Forest Hills member of Queens Parents United who would like schools to continue in-person reopening, said that the inconsistency between de Blasio’s and Mulgrew’s messaging does not give him confidence about imminent school openings.
“De Blasio can’t be taken at his word. He’s said many things that haven’t come true,” Fink said.
Fink added that many of the parents in his circle who want their students to have in-person class have taken matters into their own hands.
“Almost all of the good students in the universe of parents that I circulate in are leaving,” Fink said.
The observation is consistent with education trends both citywide and nationally. The DOE recently released data to Chalkbeat showing that the number of public school students has fallen sharply across New York City this year, declining 4 percent, or roughly 43,000, putting enrollment at roughly 960,000.
The drop in enrollment is likely to mean losses in funding for schools.
