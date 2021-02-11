The Federal Emergency Management Agency will establish community-based mass-vaccination sites at York College in Jamaica and Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn beginning the week of Feb. 24.
Gov. Cuomo’s office on Wednesday said they will serve as a national model for the equitable distribution of the Covid vaccine.
Both sites will vaccinate about 3,000 people per day over an eight-week period, and, like the site at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, will be reserved for the residents of the borough where they are located.
The sites will target communities and populations historically underserved by the traditional healthcare system that were disproportionately impacted by Covid-19.
By increasing vaccine access in communities where vaccine hesitancy and vaccination rates are lower than other parts of the state, the sites are meant to build on the focus of New York State and the Biden administration to vaccinate as many people as possible fairly and equitably by creating vaccination venues in settings that people trust through partnerships with community leaders and organizations.
