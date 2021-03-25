Vaccine site to open at Ozone Park Library

The city announced Wednesday that the Ozone Park Library at 92-24 Rockaway Blvd. will turn into a new Covid vaccination site in the near future.
The city did not say exactly when the site will open. And while the Queens Public Library did not have any additional details as of Thursday afternoon on that either, it said that service will be unavailable at the location while it serves the city in its new role.
The Ozone Park Library’s last day of public service will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 27. Residents can pick up any library materials or remote printing requests currently on hold at Ozone Park through that time.
For those who are unable to pick up requested materials at Ozone Park, they will be available at the South Ozone Park Library, at 128-16 Rockaway Blvd., starting April 2. The QPL made a statement that it chose that site after careful consideration of a number of factors, including the high need in the community and its ability to offer resources at nearby branches.
The library will release more details about the vaccine site as they become available.
Any New York State resident 50 or over can get vaccinated. Younger adults with certain jobs or certain medical conditions also qualify. The rules on eligibility are posted online at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
To sign up for an appointment, visit nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-vaccines.page. Those who are not online can call 1 (877) VAX-4NYC (829-4692) to sign up.
