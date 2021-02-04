After Mayor De Blasio announced that the city would be taking measures to make the vaccine rollout more accessible to demographic groups and corners of the city that have already shown signs of falling behind, residents and advocates in several vulnerable parts of Queens said that the effort starts by reaching seniors.
De Blasio said that the city will translate its vaccine application form into a greater number of languages, which until recently was limited to English and Spanish. But advocates are saying that the mayor’s recent move doesn’t go far enough to amending the tech and language barriers that are holding back many seniors from being able to land a vaccine appointment.
The vaccine phone system’s holding times are being compounded by the shortage of doses, but a common complaint from seniors in Queens is that the hot line, offered only in English and Spanish, is not working for them.
“I think most seniors — what they prefer is an automated system to call and register. That’s how most of them receive assistance even at a Social Security or the Medicaid office. It’s funny but seniors love to stay on the phone,” said Ravina Persaud, a Jamaica resident who has struggled to help her mother who lives alone without a computer to schedule an appointment.
Persaud, who runs a Brooklyn senior care facility, said that she just doesn’t see online appointments as a viable option for many seniors like her mom, and the phone lines are too clogged for them to schedule. The phone line may need more personnel to handle calls, or a system that allows seniors to leave a message and promptly calls back.
Ozone Park resident Valini Khameraj said that her daughter had successfully scheduled an appointment for her father, but she has struggled to help her aging neighbors through the process. The way that her daughter got through for her dad took tech savvy. She persistently refreshed the appointment page simultaneously on several smart devices until a new slot popped up.
“She made a joke. ‘It’s my Taylor Swift concert ticket ordering experience that made me able to do this.’ I would have gotten frustrated if I had to do it for my dad,” Khameraj said.
When she and her father went to the vaccine site at Aqueduct Race Track, located in the predominantly South Asian neighborhood, she found the racial disparity of those she saw getting the vaccine to be notable.
“There were no translators, not that my dad needed it. I don’t want to make this a race thing but I did not see any other minorities when we went. We were the only minorities,” she said.
She echoed a call made by Borough President Donovan Richards that distribution needs to be happening at trusted community centers and places of worship in priority neighborhoods when the city gets enough supply. Her father goes to an Asian senior center in Woodhaven for instance that she thought would be a great venue
South Queens activist Aminta Kilawan-Narine said that with the area’s new vaccine priority said she wanted to know “what government’s going to do to ensure that there’s not a repeat of what occurred in Washington Heights,” where The City reported on a vaccine site that was feasibly there to serve city residents, but as of last week, was attracting white suburbanites and did not have Spanish translators readily available.
Kilawan-Narine did say that she sees the city taking proactive steps to addressing racial inequity in terms of vaccine distribution, but many more changes are needed.
City officials reached out to her to help organize a virtual event on the vaccine likely occurring next week, which will gather community concerns and questions as the city rolls it out.
To register for the event, contact Kilawan-Narine at southqueenswomensmarch@gmail.com.
