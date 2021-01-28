The opening of a vaccination site at Citi Field has been postponed due to a lack of supply, Mayor de Blasio announced Monday morning at a press conference.
“We have mega sites like Citi Field and Yankee Stadium ready to go,” he said. “We want to get those to be full-blown 24-hour operations but we don’t have the vaccine.”
Citi Field was originally slated to open its vaccination site this week. Empire Outlets on Staten Island was planned to open last week but was also delayed.
De Blasio said the city has 19,032 first doses of the vaccine remaining with a resupply of 107,825 expected this week.
“That doesn’t even give us the beginning of what we need for a week,” he said.
The mayor said the city has the capacity to vaccinate half a million people per week as long as there is enough supply as well as flexibility in distribution. He has asked for the second-dose supply to be used to give others their first doses.
The city canceled 23,000 first-dose vaccine appointments last week and 15 hubs were temporarily closed.
De Blasio said 628,831 doses had been administered in the city as of Sunday.
The mayor announced Citi Field would be an inoculation site during his Jan. 14 press conference, at which he wore a Mets cap and jersey.
“We welcome Queens residents, we welcome all New Yorkers, we even welcome Yankees fans,” he joked. “There is no discrimination.”
