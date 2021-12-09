Vaccine mandates imposed by New York City are encompassing more groups in a variety of settings, following a series of announcements over the past week.
Mandates for school staff will now extend to nonpublic school employees, Mayor de Blasio announced on Thursday.
Preliminary details state that staff at religious and other private schools must show proof of a first shot by Dec. 20. The new policy will affect approximately 56,000 employees at 938 schools, according to the city.
“We’re doing everything in our power to protect our students and school staff, and a mandate for nonpublic school employees will help keep our school communities and youngest New Yorkers safe,” de Blasio said in a statement.
The deadline for public school teachers to get their shots was Oct. 4.
The announcement comes as the state is now reporting 12 cases of the Omicron variant touching down. The mayor held a press conference last Thursday with Gov. Hochul and city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi to update New Yorkers on the new variant.
The governor said the first case was found in Suffolk County, the second in Queens, the third in Brooklyn and two more were “identified in the city and in one of the five boroughs.”
The mayor promised, “There will be more new initiatives coming to protect people.”
“Earlier in the week, we announced a vaccine mandate for childcare employees, about 102,000 childcare employees. Earlier today, a vaccine mandate for employees of non-public schools. That’s about 56,000 additional employees,” he said on Thursday.
“Everyone is committed to protecting all New Yorkers and city and state working together in unity to get this done.”
The mandate has already gotten pushback from religious leaders.
Rabbi David Zwiebel, chairman of the Committee of NYC Religious and Independent School Officials, wrote a letter to de Blasio and Chokshi opposing the mandate.
“The practical impact of the city imposing an immunization mandate could be devastating to our schools and the children they serve,” he wrote.
Zwiebel added that some teachers would surely resist and therefore be terminated.
“In an era where finding high quality teachers and staff is so difficult even at the beginning of the school year, finding high quality replacement staff in the middle of the school year may be impossible,” he said. “Some schools may even be forced to close because of the severe shortage of teachers.”
Questions about how the mandate will be enforced in private schools remain unanswered.
“Who will enforce this? What is the point of this if many schools will simply just go about their day?” said City Council Minority Leader Joe Borrelli (R-Staten Island) on Twitter.
Other councilmembers have shown support.
“I am very supportive of this new policy from [the mayor] to mandate vaxx for non public school staff,” said Councilman Stephen Levin (D-Brooklyn) on Twitter. “We know that widespread vaxx is how we end the pandemic.”
The city plans to work with school leaders to ensure vaccinations are accessible and that school operations can continue running smoothly. Schools can request vaccinations and they will also be offered to interested students who are eligible.
Children ages 5 to 11 who participate in “high-risk” extracurricular afterschool activities will have to show proof of one shot by Dec. 14.
“Previously, for the kids 12-years-old and up, the rule has been in place for high risk extracurricular activities — sports, band, chorus, orchestra, dance — things where there’s a lot of close contact, things where kids are ... singing or anything where they’re really letting a lot of air out that could have an impact on everyone around them,” the mayor said in a press conference with Chokshi on Monday.
“Most kids don’t necessarily participate in those activities,” he added. “That’s fine, but for those who do we want to make sure they have that protection, it’s real important.”
As of Monday, Chokshi said Covid rates among children were highest in those ages 5 to 11.
The latest available city data shows that there were over 10,500 Covid cases in kids 5 to 12, per every 100,000 people.
So far citywide, fewer than half of kids under the age of 17 have gotten a first shot and only 36 percent are fully innoculated. In Queens, 53 percent have gotten one shot and 42 percent are fully vaccinated.
The expansions that came on Monday are all part of the “Key to NYC” program.
Starting Dec. 14, kids 5 to 11 must show proof of one dose for indoor dining, fitness, entertainment and performance venues.
“New York City will not give a single inch in the fight against COVID-19,” the mayor said in a prepared statement.
