The vaccine mandate for school staff will now extend to non-public school employees, as well.
On Thursday, Mayor de Blasio announced that staff at religious and private schools must show proof of a first shot by Dec. 20. The new policy will affect approximately 56,000 employees at 938 schools across the city, according to the city.
“We’re doing everything in our power to protect our students and school staff, and a mandate for nonpublic school employees will help keep our school communities and youngest New Yorkers safe," de Blasio said in a statement.
Public school teachers had to get their shots by Oct. 4.
The announcement comes as New York is reporting five cases of the Covid-19 variant Omicron touching down in the state. The mayor held a press conference on Thursday with Gov. Hochul and city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi to update New Yorkers on the new variant.
The governor said the first case was found in Suffolk County, the second in Queens, the third in Brooklyn and the last two were “identified in the city and in one of the five boroughs.”
The mayor promised, “There will be more new initiatives coming to protect people.”
“Earlier in the week, we announced a vaccine mandate for childcare employees, about 102,000 childcare employees. Earlier today, a vaccine mandate for employees of non-public schools. That's about 56,000 additional employees,” he said at the press conference.
“Everyone is committed to protecting all New Yorkers and city and state working together in unity to get this done.”
The mandate has already gotten pushback from religious leaders.
Rabbi David Zwiebel, chairman of the Committee of NYC Religious and Independent School Officials, wrote a letter to de Blasio and Chokshi opposing the mandate.
“The practical impact of the city imposing an immunization mandate could be devastating to our schools and the children they serve,” he wrote.
Zwiebel added that some teachers would surely resist vaccination and therefore be terminated.
“In an era where finding high quality teachers and staff is so difficult even at the beginning of the school year, finding high quality replacement staff in the middle of the school year may be impossible,” he said. “Some schools may even be forced to close because of the severe shortage of teachers.”
How the mandate will be enforced is not yet clear.
“Who will enforce this? What is the point of this if many schools will simply just go about their day?” said City Council Minority Leader Joe Borrelli (R-Staten Island) on Twitter.
Other councilmembers have shown support.
“I am very supportive of this new policy from [the mayor] to mandate vaxx for non public school staff,” said Councilman Stephen Levin (D-Brooklyn) on Twitter. “We know that widespread vaxx is how we end the pandemic.”
The city plans to work with school leaders to ensure vaccinations are accessible and that school operations can continue running smoothly. Schools can request vaccinations and they will also be offered to interested students who are eligible.
