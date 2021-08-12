Starting Monday, everyone is getting carded.
Mayor de Blasio’s latest initiative requires proof of vaccination to get into a variety of indoor public spaces, such as restaurants, gyms and performance venues.
Customers and workers need proof of at least once inoculation shot to be inside, the new mandate outlines. The move, which de Blasio dubbed the “Key to NYC Pass,” is an aggressive switch from the mayor’s previous incentives, which included free museum tickets, free meals and even $100 payments.
“If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated,” de Blasio said Aug 3. “It’s time.”
According to city Department of Health data, about 73.2 percent of all New York City adults have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Children under the age of 12, who are not eligible to get the shot, are exempt from the new mandate and will be allowed entry into restaurants, gyms, performance venues and more without proof. De Blasio said he expects kids from 5 to 11 to become eligible in the next few months.
That leaves just 26.8 percent of the New York City population, as well as the fluctuating rate of tourists, who would be barred from indoor businesses beginning Aug. 16.
The number is low enough that the mandate doesn’t worry many business owners. Plenty are actually hopeful that placing restrictions will finally force people into getting the vaccine.
“It’s a draconian measure that has to be taken,” said Carl Clay, the founder of the Black Spectrum Theatre Co. The St. Albans venue had self-imposed the rule on its workers and customers over a month ago because it was the “right thing to do.”
“Did anybody have a problem? Not at all,” Clay continued. “I think to anybody who has any sense of what’s going on around them it makes sense.”
Clay equated proof of vaccination to having a driver’s license. You can drive on the road if you have one, but you can’t sit in the driver’s seat without one.
Other business owners believe the mandate may actually result in an increase in business — according to already established Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing within a venue can be eliminated if all customers and workers are vaccinated.
Theoretically, Annette Runcie said, restaurateurs can boost sales by packing their space with vaccinated customers rather than by catering to those who are not.
“There’s a lot of people who told me they won’t be comfortable coming out because the infection rate is increasing, so this will make them feel more secure,” said Runcie, who owns Pa-Nash Eurosoul in Rosedale.
As Delta variant rates rise across the country, another restaurant shutdown is at the top of Runcie’s mind. The new guidelines could prevent that from happening, she noted, which would save her restaurant more revenue than packing unvaccinated customers inside could.
Over the last few months, the bulk of Pa-Nash Eurosoul’s revenue has come from its catering aspect. Under the new mandate, it would be each venue’s responsibility to check guests’ vaccination records rather than Runcie’s, which alleviates her concern that barring individuals could lead to drama.
That risk of drama does not escape Dian Yu, the executive director of the Downtown Flushing Business Improvement District.
“The mandate is good. It’s the right thing to do,” Yu said, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s concerns over the coronavirus variants.
But Yu expressed worry that the mandate would disrupt the family-style way of life in Flushing, where generations of Asian families enjoy their meals out together. If one of them is ineligible to be vaccinated or refuses to be, it may encourage the entire family to forgo an evening out.
Hopefully, the family in that situation would opt for outdoor dining or takeout instead, Yu said. But with the end of summer about one month away, there will be less demand for outdoor dining.
“From Flushing’s point of view, we’re recovering very nicely. We’re moving in the right direction. Takeout is doing well and we’re seeing indoor dining coming back,” Yu said. “But I do have concerns because restaurants are finally getting back.”
Despite supporting the new mandate, Maxi Lau will still bar customers from dining inside her restaurant, Maxi’s Noodle, citing public safety concerns.
“The card I have is a piece of paper. I feel like you can fake it,” Lau said, referring to her CDC vaccination card.
It’s a felony to falsify a vaccine card or record, or use the CDC seal without authorization. Those caught doing so could face up to five years in prison or a $5,000 fine, according to the Department of Justice.
The city is encouraging vaccinated individuals to show proof through apps, like the state Excelsior Pass or the city’s NYC Covid Safe, but the card is still a viable form of admission.
The new mandate places enforcement burdens on business owners and does not involve police.
“I’m going to take their word for it because it’s just a piece of paper. It’s just scribbled on paper to show you’re vaccinated. You can make one at home. I feel like it’s just safer outside,” said Lau.
The Downtown Flushing noodle joint is small and could only fit two or three tables inside, so Lau is able to serve more customers outside on the sidewalk. She hopes to continue doing so until the weather takes a turn and dining is forced back inside.
