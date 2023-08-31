Thousands of people swarmed Flushing Meadows Corona Park for the US Open to watch tennis, cheer on their favorite players or simply root for the USA for the first games of the last of the Grand Slam tournament of the year on Monday.
The Queens Chronicle was at the games and interviewed people who came from near and far and were excited about the tennis competitions.
Wendy Wider-Burroughs told the Chronicle that she took a more-than -five-hour flight from Mississippi with layovers in Memphis and Chicago before she reached LaGuardia Airport, but once she got to the Open all the tickets were sold out.
“I was looking forward to the games but they are all sold out of grounds passes and the cheapest tickets are for $400,” Wider-Burroughs said. “I’m just a little too cheap for that, but I’m going to the ticket office to see if they have passes for Tuesday and Wednesday.”
Wider-Burroughs pulled an Issa Rae and joked that she is rooting for all of the Black players.
“Well of course Coco [Gauff] for sure, and [Francis] Tiafoe on the guy sides,” Wider-Burroughs added. “Those are my favorites.”
Marcy Morgan and her friend Gretchen Bergstresser came in from Connecticut.
“We drove in from Stamford,” Morgan said. “We are excited to be on the grounds, being able to see the practice courts, to see what’s going on and do some shopping.”
Guests were able to go to several venues for tennis swag including US Open Collection and Tennis Point, to name a few.
Joseph Goldman had a father-son day at the games as he drove Samuel Goldman, 12, six hours to attend the US Open from Boston.
“I’m looking forward to seeing Tiafoe,” said Sam. “Last time we were here, he was in the top 50, now he’s like in the top 10. I think it’s really cool because he is from America.”
Tiafoe is ranked 10th for men’s tennis, while Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), Novak Djokovic (Serbia), Daniil Medvedev (Russia), Holger Rune (Denmark), Casper Ruud (Norway), Jannik Sinner (Italy), Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), Andrey Rublev (Russia) and one fellow American, Taylor Fritz, are the nine players ranked above him, respectively.
“This is really nice because he grew up playing tennis,” said Joseph Goldman, who is originally from Flushing. “He’s as excited about it as I am.”
Sam is considering a tennis career in the future.
Francesca Falletta, along with her son Lucas Oskwarek and partner, Noah Oskwarek, spent 90 minutes on the road coming in from Connecticut.
“I’m looking forward to Dominic Thiem playing Alexander Bublik on the grandstand,” said Lucas, who plays tennis. “He’s hard-hitting and has a powerful serve, especially his spike.”
Lucas, 15, is also inspired by Thiem’s comeback story.
“He got injured and now he’s back at the US Open,” said Lucas, who has played tennis for 10 years.
In 2020, Thiem, an Austrian player, won the US Open to become a Grand Slam champion, but at the 2021 Mallorca Open he suffered a wrist injury and had to miss out on Wimbledon and other tennis competitions.
J.L. Jose of Crown Heights was on the subway for 70 minutes to get to the games.
“I love tennis in general, but I’m a big Djokovic fan,” said Jose. “He has great determination, will, and you can’t deny his greatness overall.”
Jose is also a fan of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Gauff, along with Serena and Venus Williams.
Paul Cohen, from Manhattan, said it was his third time attending the game.
“There are a few matches I want to watch,” Cohen said. “I want to watch Sorana C”rstea versus [Kayla] Day, the American.”
Cohen was also looking forward to seeing Djokovic and Tiafoe play.
“I think Francis Tiafoe is probably the best American player right now,” Cohen added.
Brian Yin said he is from the Upper East Side and came to the US Open to take a business client out for the games and to enjoy some drinks.
“I haven’t been in a few years, but I really don’t remember anything about this experience at all,” Yin said. “I just know I had a good time. The client is bringing his family with him and I hope they get some exposure to the games.”
Some food vendors at the games included Van Leeuwen, an ice cream joint; Nixtama, which sold tacos, nachos and chips and salsa; and Queens’ very own The Nourish Spot, a juice bar from Jamaica.
Gayle Burkett, originally from Jamaica, West Indies, and a resident of Jamaica, Queens, since 1992, said that she grew up watching the games back on the island nation.
“I’m a big tennis fan,” Burkett told the Chronicle. “They used to broadcast Wimbledon in Jamaica and I started watching [Martina] Navratilova. She became my favorite player and I’ve loved it ever since.”
She is looking forward to seeing Alcaraz, Gauff and Tiafoe play.
Kenneth Smith of College Point, similar to Wider-Burroughs, joked that he is rooting for the “brothers and the sisters” at the game.
“The history of sports in America is part of the history of America and I’m always rooting for Black players,” said Smith, who was given a ticket by a friend who couldn’t make it to Monday’s games. “I’m grateful to be here last minute to come opening day ... This is my second time at the US Open.”
Smith has been watching tennis since the 1970s because of Arthur Ashe, the first Black man to win singles titles at Wimbledon, the US Open and the Australian Open.
Ashe won three Grand Slam titles in singles and two in doubles, along with a Davis Cup for the men’s national team, before retiring in 1980.
A tennis arena named for Ashe opened at the park in 1997.
