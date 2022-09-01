Brooklyn artist Carolyn Salas’ sculptures have been seen by many Queens residents who’ve seen them in places like Mrs., an art gallery on 56th Drive in Maspeth.
But through Sept. 11, one of her more recent works has been enjoying an audience from around the world.
“Tippy Toes,” a large aluminum sculpture, is one of several artworks on display at the US Open, which will host hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the United States and around the world. Art displays at the Open and elsewhere in the city and in the Hudson Valley are connected with The Armory Show, an annual art exhibit that will be at the Javits Center from Sept. 9 through 11.
“The Armory started this new program where they are trying to bring more public art to people,” Salas told the Chronicle. “They’re collaborating with a number organizations, trying to integrate art into the community more. I think it’s great. We’re New York City. It’s great to have more artwork.”
The sculpture is aluminum that has been cut to Salas’ design and welded together.
“With my work, there’s always some sort of female-identifying figure,” she said.
The sculpture actually was completed in 2021, inspired, Salas said, by her personal challenges and what she considers to be a challenging political landscape.
“This one, for me, was coming from a more emotional spot, coming out of Covid. My two kids at home, homeschooling them and also trying to manage my career. It’s always challenging to be an artist ... You’re juggling a lot of things. I also teach, and you’re trying to rein things in, balancing freelancing work, how everything is spinning around.
“Either I could make it across or I could fall in. It just felt kind of dire to me. You’re tip-toeing across some situation that is murky. For me it was just that balance — how do you negotiate everything?”
Salas also was delighted to be chosen for the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the duration of the tournament.
“I went there one day last week to install it,” she said. “And all the artwork looks great. It’s such a historical place to show work in, and such a unique place to show work in.”
“Tippy Toes” is for sale, and if not sold by the end of the tournament is destined for Foreland Catskill, an upstate campus dedicated to contemporary art.
