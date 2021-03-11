Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) and area business leaders toured Myrtle Avenue Monday afternoon, seeing an area with mixed results.
In a sense, it looks better than when Holden walked the strip last November while indoor dining in the city was closed. There were also new businesses he introduced himself to.
But there are still vacancies, ripped awnings and buildings that look like they have been have not been maintained well since closing for good.
“They look a little gloomier because of all the stores that are closed,” Holden said.
In a bit of good news for small businesses, the Federal Reserve Board announced Monday that it is extending the Paycheck Protection Program through the end of June.
“Hopefully we get some of the federal money to jump-start some of these businesses to reopen,” Holden said.
Asked what the city can do to improve the situation, the lawmaker said they should encourage small businesses to reopen “whether it’s a tax incentive, whether it’s federal money. There’s grant money available. Hopefully that will get things going.”
He said every block looked to have one or two storefront vacancies.
Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District Executive Director Ted Renz, who also toured the area, said the BID’s area has a 7 percent vacancy rate, the same as before the crisis.
“We were actually surprised that we were still at 7 percent,” he said. “Other business improvement districts have higher numbers.”
Renz, who said he believes the rate is higher in Glendale, said a lot of food establishments have been coming in and that it is possible landlords are giving rent breaks.
Dorothy Stepnowska, who is in charge of the Glendale Chamber of Commerce, was also on the tour, calling it a “great idea.”
“I believe in connecting with the community one-on-one,” she said.
Stepnowska said small businesses need to know and feel city officials are behind them.
“They need a lot of support,” she said.
Stepnowska’s idea is to have a seminar for existing businesses to help them understand and utilize available resources, and another seminar for hopeful business owners.
“There are a lot of people out there that want to open a business,” she said. “They just don’t know how.”
Stepnowska said she spoke to a lot of business owners on the avenue and some struggled using basic technology, needing help from their children.
“How can a person like that take advantage of everything the city offers if they don’t even know how to use a computer?” Stepnowska said.
