City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Councilwoman Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) were in Queens Village on Tuesday to announce nearly $9.6 million in funds appropriated for the public library.
“Renovating and upgrading the Queens Village Library is long overdue ... it is a very old and beautiful building that does need a lot of work,” Queens Village Civic Association President Mo Ishmael said. “The residents, and especially the children, will really appreciate an upgraded facility.”
The facility, built in 1952, has not received any sort of major renovation since its opening. The plan calls for interior and exterior improvements as part of a “full renovation” of the library.
“This allocation will ensure the transformation of the Queens Village branch into a modern, vibrant and accessible space that meets the changing needs of the community,” Queens Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott said.
A spokesperson for Lee said the library will be closed during renovations, but that a closure date has not yet been determined.
“Libraries are more than just a place to read your favorite book; they serve as community centers for residents to socialize and engage with one another and access the internet and essential services,” Lee said. “Residents deserve to feel a sense of pride in their neighborhood, and this investment will make an impact on young people and seniors throughout Queens Village.”
