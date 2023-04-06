Community Board 10 heard updates not only from City Hall and Albany at its meeting on Tuesday, but also from Washington, DC.
Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) got on the Zoom meeting, held earlier in the week due to religious holidays, and discussed in large part his role as the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
“I’m doing a lot of things in regard to what’s taking place in Ukraine with the Russian invasion there and what’s taking place in Israel and what is taking place in Central and South America,” Meeks told the group. “I will be leaving next week to go to Israel and to Ghana. I’ve been to Ukraine, of course, several times to meet with President Zelensky.”
Meeks also is on the Financial Services Committee and said he has been busy with the recent bank failures.
“I am happy to say that the regulators and the president jumped right on it in a timely fashion. Our banking system is strong and I think that everybody should be heartened by the action that was taken by both the state and the federal government to ensure that it was strong,” he said.
Meeks brought up the recent deadly school shooting in Tennessee and shared his position that assault weapons should be banned.
Here in New York, deals have been closed for JFK renovations, he said, and three new terminals should mean more jobs for people in the community, which neighborhood groups have been weighing in on, as well as other matters.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) spoke of the overdue budget in Albany.
“If we are in a delayed budget because we’re dealing with public safety, criminal justice, improving bail situations, then I think it’s worth the wait,” Addabbo said.
He does not agree with the governor’s proposal to require municipalities to increase their housing stock near rail stations.
He spoke of the plan to close down Aqueduct Race Track and merge it with Belmont.
“I do have senators in Albany who want the entire acreage for Aqueduct to be all housing,” said Addabbo. “I don’t agree.”
One attendee asked if Resorts World would push for plans it presented when it first opened, if it is granted its full gaming license.
The proposal includes additional amenities and housing. “Nothing happens without community input,” Addabbo added.
“We definitely are looking for the opportunity to be able to expand on this property,” said Michelle Stoddart, vice president of community development for Resorts World.
“Housing was on the docket, an expanded expo center, more amenities here, including restaurants,” she added.
In other board business, Chair Betty Braton called for any members who are lawyers to look into the state’s cannabis laws.
“At this point, we still at Board 10 have not gotten any applications or anybody expressing any interest in an application,” she said, but then they can be prepared.
Capt. Jerome Bacchi, commanding officer of the 106th Precinct, said domestic violence remains up. In March, 14 out of 20 felony assaults were domestic violence.
An amendment to a previously approved zoning variance passed, for the Speedway station on North Conduit Avenue. Conditions for approval include improving the landscaping there, according to John Calcagnile, chair of the Land Use Committee.
The existing board was re-elected, with no challengers.
