Out of 32,245 votes cast, the race for Assembly District 23 is now split by just three votes and the winner still not be known until December.
Incumbent Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) released a statement Wednesday morning providing an update on the state of the race.
The day before, she and her opponent, Tom Sullivan, met in court via Zoom for the suit she filed, which asks for a manual recount of the votes and questioning several categories of votes cast.
There are about a dozen ballots that can still be cured, the latest of which is due Dec. 1, according to the statement. The “curing” process comes out of a state election law passed in 2020 that requires the Board of Elections to notify voters when their absentee ballots might be thrown out and give them a chance to correct some potential disqualifications.
Following Election Day, Sullivan was in the lead with 246 more votes than Pheffer Amato, which unofficial Board of Elections results still reflect with 94 percent of the votes reported.
The counting of nearly 2,000 votes since then has the candidates virtually split down the middle.
“As the narrow margin will lead to a manual recount mandated by law regardless of the final outcome of this case, we are confident that the will of the voters can only be upheld once these valid ballots are opened and counted,” Pheffer Amato said in a statement.
Her lawsuit, filed on Nov. 14 against Sullivan and the city Board of Elections, concerns three types of ballots, her statement outlines: two absentee categories covering 92 absentee ballots and two affidavit bellows that were “invalidated by ministerial errors made by the Board of Elections clerical staff.”
“I’m expecting that the court will uphold the law that’s currently in place and we go to the manual count,” Sullivan said ahead of the hearing. No ruling came out of it, he stated on Twitter.
The city Board of Elections last week said it is “reluctant to give a number because it literally changes all the time due to Military and UOCAVA ballots and cures being received,” said Vincent Ignizio, deputy executive director for the agency.
The Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act allows for members of the uniformed services and merchant marines serving abroad and their families to vote as well as U.S. citizens residing outside the country.
Ignizio added that the plan is to hold a manual hand count to commence on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after the cure period ends. The BOE needs two days to prepare and sort ballots, he said, which will be done on Monday, Nov. 28, and Tuesday, Nov. 29.
“We anticipate it will take several days to complete once it begins on 11/30,” he added via email.
The election qualified for a recount when it was within less than a half a percent difference, Sullivan said, and then the lawsuit calls for one as well.
It asks for a manual recount as well as for all voting machine hard drives to be tallied again. Voter fraud is alleged in that “votes were cast by persons who signed the polling place registration book but were not, in fact, the duly enrolled voter whose name they signed” and “votes were cast by absentee ballots by persons who signed the absentee ballot but were not, in fact, the duly enrolled voter whose name they signed.”
Early last week, Pheffer Amato released a statement last week that did not mention suit but said, “As we continue to count mail-in ballots and in-person ballots from Election Day, we are committed to making sure every valid vote is counted.”
She continued, “My opponent would like to stop counting votes before all votes are tallied. That’s shameful. Our brave men and women serving our nation overseas, older New Yorkers, homebound individuals, and anyone who could not get to the polls on Election Day still deserve to have their vote counted and their voice heard.”
Sullivan said that was false.
“I am absolutely insulted,” he told the Chronicle. “She used the military members first ... I’m the one that spent four and a half years away from my family and educated people overseas about sending in their overseas ballots, whether it was from Iraq or Afghanistan, because I know how those things work and told them how important it is and make sure you turn it in.”
Sullivan served as an Army Reserves colonel in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait from 2006 through 2016.
He said he does not believe the recount will change much nor will there be many overseas ballots as there are not as many servicemen and women deployed as there were in previous times, perhaps some remaining in Europe.
“I’m very confident and I’ve been told to be very confident that the recount is not going to change. And with this amount of votes that at most it will change by two votes because the machines are completely accurate,” Sullivan said last week.
“We’re just looking at it as going on the 11th day after the election and we still hold the lead. We’ll see what comes out of the courts,” he said.
Pheffer Amato could not be reached for comment. The three-term incumbent holds the seat that was once held by her mother, former Assemblywoman Audrey Pheffer who is now the Queens County Clerk.
Voter data shows Breezy Point having the highest voter turnout by percentage in the city, which could be explained by the area turning increasingly Republican and coming out for gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk) and congressional candidate Paul King, who lost to incumbent Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) of Congressional District 5.
Yet Pheffer Amato’s lawsuit calls into question a “disproportionate number of ballots” cast in the election compared to past general elections.
“I don’t think this race was truly about me and my work,” Pheffer Amato told the Chronicle on Election Night. “People think about me and think it was about party and some of the issues ... crime and really an anti-Democratic vote.”
Pheffer Amato, who has called herself a conservative Democrat, having voted against recreational marijuana legalization and calling for more NYPD officers in her district, is also the Queens County Democratic Party district leader for Assembly District 23.
Her co-leader, Frank Gulluscio, said the race is a sign of the times and that he is most concerned “that the community wins.”
“What she has brought to the table historically, I don’t want to lose with a minority member in Albany,” Gulluscio told the Chronicle.
