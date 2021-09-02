The Departments of Transportation for the city and New York State have announced a series of road closures in Queens for construction and maintenance. Some begin this weekend. Some will continue well into September. Inclement weather could force changes to schedules.
The state DOT is advising motorists of ongoing early-morning closures of the ramp from the eastbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (I-278) to the eastbound Grand Central Parkway through approximately Sept. 4, from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. each morning.
To access the eastbound Grand Central Parkway during the closures, motorists should take Exit 5 at Astoria Boulevard-82 Street and follow the signed detour.
These closures are needed to facilitate repairs on or upgrades to the Astoria Boulevard Bridge over the eastbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway ramp.
For real-time travel information, motorists should check New York State’s official traffic and travel information source, 511NY, before traveling. Call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play. The free service allows users to check road conditions, view traffic cameras and link to air and transit information. The app features Drive mode, which provides audible alerts along a chosen route while a user is driving, warning them about incidents and construction.
The city also announced a number of closures in the offing in Queens.
The Long Island Expressway will have single lanes closed in both directions from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday between the Queens Midtown Tunnel and the Nassau County line. The closures will allow the state DOT to perform wall restoration and maintenance.
Second Street in Long Island City will be closed between 56th and 57th avenues around the clock through Sept. 29 to facilitate school construction. The project also will close 57th Avenue between Second Street and Center Boulevard, also through Sept. 29.
In Jamaica, 114th, 115th, 116th, 117th and 118th streets will be closed between Jamaica and 89th avenues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, and from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 4 and 5 to allow for crane operations.
