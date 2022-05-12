After pressure from City Council members who claimed that a decision had already been made to bar unvaccinated students from their proms, Mayor Adams and schools Chancellor David Banks announced just the opposite.
On Tuesday they declared that, after consulting with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, they were lifting the vaccine requirement for New York City public school proms.
“I am thrilled that, starting this year, every one of our young people will have the chance to celebrate all of their hard work with a prom and graduation, regardless of vaccination status,” Adams said in a statement.
“Vaccinations got us to where we are today, so I want to thank the millions of New Yorkers who went out and got vaccinated, doing their part to keep our city safe,” he said.
Over the weekend, a group of politicians including Councilmembers Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) and Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) signed on to a letter arguing that unvaccinated students should not be barred from proms, especially since they already share a classroom daily with vaccinated peers.
The DOE website previously stated that dance and prom attendees must be vaccinated regardless of where an event was held.
“I am over the moon with the Mayor’s decision to lift the vaccine mandates at proms across New York City,” said Ariola in a statement.
“Just last week my fellow members of the Common Sense Caucus and I sent a letter to the Mayor asking him to do exactly this, and I am glad to see that our message did not fall on deaf ears. These students are with each other every single day, and forcing them to segregate based on vaccination status during what should be one of the most memorable times of their lives made no sense from the start. It is great to see that common sense has prevailed today, and I hope that this trend will continue into the future.”
On Twitter, Ariola said that it is “good to see that the Mayor and administration are finally coming to their senses.”
“City workers mandates — I’ve got my eye on you next,” she wrote.
Holden tweeted, “I signed on to the letter because I agree that this is ridiculous. We need more consistent policies as we exit the pandemic.”
The Mayor’s Office credited the Stay Safe and Stay Open plan as well as other citywide safety guidelines for getting New Yorkers to this point.
“Graduation and prom are such momentous occasions in the lives of our young people, which is why I am so excited that thanks to the hard work of our school communities, we have come to a point where we can safely take this next step,” said Banks.
Masks are recommended but not required for proms and graduations and indoor gatherings.
Students will still be subject to any vaccination requirements that a venue may have.
Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said, “Vaccinations remain a lifesaving tool. Masks worn indoors continue to reduce risk of transmission. But another critical resource for health is togetherness and celebration — for which these events are so critical in the lives of young people.”
Students were previously told they could attend graduation this year regardless of vaccination status. Guests attending graduation are still required to be vaccinated in order to attend in a school building.
