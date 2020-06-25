As frontline workers continue to battle the coronavirus crisis, some have not gotten as much attention as others.
One is Albania Gomez, an environmental service worker who is in the hospice unit at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills-Northwell Health.
“The nurses and the doctors are great but a lot of people forget that there’s other people on the front line as well,” she told the Chronicle last Thursday. “We all count. Everybody.”
Gomez, 31, has worked at the hospital for four years. She is also taking classes at John Jay College and is raising three young boys at home in Valley Stream, LI. Her parents watch them during the day.
“It was very hectic but you help people so it works out,” she said.
The garbage at the hospital became overwhelming with it being taken out four or five times in one shift compared to the two times a day it was usually taken out.
“And then on top of that you go in and do your basic clean but if you go into a contact room there’s only so much cleaning you can do because the virus is in the air,” Gomez said.
In late March, she tested positive after suffering from chills and shortness of breath. She was in bed at home for two weeks.
Gomez, who is from the Dominican Republic, helps translate messages for Spanish-speaking patients. Though she’s not allowed to translate medical information, she’ll tell staff if a patient wants coffee or water. During the pandemic she would tell a doctor if a patient was complaining about breathing trouble and other medical issues.
“You try to be that voice, tell them, ‘Everything is going OK’ and talk to them, ask them how you’re doing,” Gomez said.
She estimates 90 percent of the patients in the unit spoke Spanish.
Dr. Armando Castro, head of surgery at the hospital, ran an ICU unit for COVID patients. He said many patients were Spanish-speaking men in their 30s and 40s.
“We were fortunate that in our workforce we’re exceedingly multicultural,” he said, adding that “Crisis reveals character.”
Castro, who speaks fluent Spanish, said it makes the doctor’s relationship with the patient a lot better.
“The message is very clear,” he said. “There’s no telephone game. You’re hearing it directly.”
Castro said it eliminates frustration for the patient and adds a level to the comfort.
“The person that was administering their care was communicating directly with them,” he said.
Gomez believes patients felt closer to the custodians during their stays, especially as visitors weren’t allowed in.
“We’re the ones who don’t go in poking you and telling you anything about medical stuff so you kind of relate to us a little more, the housekeepers,” she said.
Castro added that doctors had to jump from patient to patient whereas custodians could spend more time with someone.
On her first day back at work, Gomez told a nurse that a woman needed a bedpan.
“She was happy that somebody would be speaking to her in Spanish because she felt like there was nobody there to speak Spanish with,” Gomez said.
Moments later the patient coded and was taken to the ICU.
“I just stood there for two minutes and I just cried,” Gomez said.
The pandemic was emotionally draining even for workers used to the hospital.
“We work in a hospital so you’re used to seeing these things happen but when they’re happening so often it’s sad, it breaks your heart,” she said.
Gomez said it’s sad not only seeing sick people who are dying but doing it without any last goodbye to family.
“I don’t think we’ve all processed everything that has happened,” she said. “I feel like at some point in the near future a lot of us are going to cry in a corner.”
Castro said many workers went on autopilot and that some of his friends noted that he never complained but would say, “I never could have imagined this.”
Between work, school and parenting there are days where Gomez goes to sleep at 2 a.m. and wakes up three hours later.
“You have no choice,” Gomez said.
Gomez has advice for those interested.
“Don’t take life for granted,” she said. “Just live it as you go. Don’t take anyone for granted. Do everything you do with love. And appreciate and love everybody because you don’t know when is the next time you’ll see them.”
