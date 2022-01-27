A 32-year-old man was killed in Auburndale the morning of Jan. 24 after being hit in the head by a dumpster parked in the driveway of 42-32 191 St. The Department of Buildings later found that no permits had been attained for construction.
EMS arrived after the Fire Department got a report of a man “pinned between a dumpster and the house,” DOB records show. EMS declared the victim, who was not identified, dead on the scene.
According to DOB press secretary Andrew Rundansky, the dumpster was being offloaded in the driveway of the property in question when the individual, later determined to be a neighbor, walked around the side of the house and was struck, DOB inspectors and forensic engineers found.
DOB investigators soon determined that the property’s interior had been gutted, Rundansky said, and it had an “open, uncapped gas line,” per DOB records; neither had been approved or permitted by the DOB. A stop-work order for the property has since been issued.
— Sophie Krichevsky
(0) comments
