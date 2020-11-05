There may be two major upsets in northeastern Queens in which Republicans knock out their incumbent Democratic rivals.
Maybe.
Unofficial Board of Elections results show Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens) and Assemblymember Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) both trailing in small margins behind their Republican challengers. The incumbents, however, are banking on yet-to-be-counted absentee ballots to deliver them a victory.
“To ALL of my constituents. Please remain calm and patient,” Suozzi said in a Nov. 3 tweet following a press conference on the status of the race. “It will take days and weeks to get a clear picture of results. If America stands for one thing, it is democracy.”
Though the city Board of Elections clocks Suozzi in with a nearly 9 percent lead over challenger George Santos in Queens, the state BOE tells another story — thanks to Long Island voters, Santos leads over Suozzi by just 1.5 percent overall.
To quell anxiety that a Republican may take over the Third Congressional District seat, Suozzi revealed that there are as many as 90,000 mail-in ballots that have yet to be counted, over 50 percent of which are from registered Democrats.
Similarly in the nearby race for the 26th Assembly District, the city Board of Elections clocked John-Alexander Sakelos in with 52.3 percent of the vote to unseat Assemblymember Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) for his District 26 seat, with 96 percent counted so far. However, approximately 14,286 uncounted absentee ballots could determine the outcome of the election.
“More than 14,000 mail-in ballots have already been returned by the voters of Northeast Queens and fewer than 15 percent of these were mailed by Republicans. Once the thousands of Democrats have their votes counted and their voices heard, we are confident Edward Braunstein will be returning to the Assembly,” the incumbent’s election team told the Chronicle in an email.
The Board of Elections reported that of the thousands of uncounted absentee ballots, 12,239 are from registered Democrats while only 2,497 are from registered Republicans. If the Braunstein campaign team’s belief that Democrat voters have stuck to their party affiliation is right, the mail-in ballots could deliver the incumbent a win.
Sakelos, however, speculates that many of the yet-to-be-counted Democrat absentee ballots contain votes for the self-proclaimed left-leaning Republican.
“We had a base of support of those who didn’t leave the Democratic Party — the Democratic Party left them,” Sakelos told the Chronicle in the late hours of Election Day after the unofficial results were released.
Despite the fickle tally, Sakelos remains positive he can maintain the 1,791 vote lead ahead of his opponent. Though neither candidate has claimed victory or concession, Sakelos spoke definitively based on the unofficial results.
“I feel humbled that they gave me this responsibility. I pray I will do everybody proud and can earn the trust of those who didn’t vote for me,” said the insurgent.
