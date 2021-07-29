On most days in Corona Plaza under the 7 train subway line, Manuel Mayancela sells baseball hats and visors, $15 each or two for $25. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Mayancela worked for two different restaurants but when they closed, he started selling hats in the Corona market, which he lives blocks away from, to support himself and his young daughter. “A lot of people here,” he said of the busy plaza.
Though he does not have a street vending permit, Mayancela says he has not gotten into any trouble with police or city agencies for setting up his tables and tents and selling the hats, which he gets from Brooklyn or Chinatown. This work is temporary, though.
“I’m looking for a job,” he said. He has been applying for jobs and hopes to be starting somewhere next month.
On the other end of the plaza, Fernando Lopez sets up several tables and sells an array of disposable and cloth masks, all different colors, prints and sizes, as well as hats, accessories and toys. Before the pandemic, Lopez worked as a handyman specializing in flooring, plumbing, tiling, moving and deliveries, but he started street vending to make up for the loss of work. He said “yes, of course” street vending helped him survive the pandemic. He does the work alongside his sister.
In the past, he said, police would sometimes tell him to pack up and go home and even ticketed him at one point, but they have not given him a problem recently. When they did ticket him, he turned for help to the Street Vendor Project, which is part of the Urban Justice Center, a nonprofit that provides legal representation and advocacy to marginalized New Yorkers.
“Now, it’s OK,” said Lopez. Sometimes, the officers even give him some business, he said, by buying his masks. He points out that it is not food he is selling, but personal protective equipment: “It’s good, it’s protection for the people.” He relies on the police when people steal items off his table, which happens often, he said.
Mayancela and Lopez conduct their business mostly unbothered, especially compared to vendors on Fordham Road in the Bronx, where NYPD officers reportedly cleared out many unlicensed sellers last week. In June of 2020, Mayor de Blasio announced that police would no longer be enforcing the oversight of vendors but last week he appeared to defend the Fordham Road sweep.
“Unfortunately, the world is not black and white; we have vendors who are acting illegally, who refuse to respond to civilian inspectors and won’t give their information, won’t give their ID, won’t address the thing they’re doing that’s illegal,” said the Mayor on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” last Friday. “If that happens, then we send in the NYPD, because that has to be addressed.”
“That’s the mayor going back on his word,” said Assemblymember Jessica Gonzáles-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst), who represents Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, Woodside and Corona. She signed onto a letter last week from the Street Vendor Project to de Blasio demanding the NYPD stop street vending enforcement. The letter was signed by almost 40 elected officials and neighborhood groups, including state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst), Assemblymembers Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) and Khaleel Anderson (D-Far Rockaway) and City Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside). Borough groups included the Queens Mutual Aid Network and Queens Neighborhoods United, an “anti-BID working group of community folks in Corona, Elmhurst, and Jackson Heights fighting displacement and criminalization.”
BIDs are business improvement districts, which represent brick-and-mortar stores, many of which object to the proliferation of street vendors who don’t have to cover the same overhead they do.
The letter stated, “For decades, vendors have been forced to work excluded from the formal economy, subject to antiquated regulation spurred by larger business interests, and unable to access the business licensing they so desperately need.”
“Street vendors really keep the community running and thriving,” Gonzáles-Rojas said. “When the restaurants were closed, I got my food from a street vendor and when I needed PPE, they were out there selling it.
The argument that street vendors create unfair competition for storefronts is “overblown,” she continued. “I believe that vendors create their own experience that doesn’t quite compete with what many brick-and-mortar stores offer.”
On enforcement she said, “It’s certainly a Queens issue because we see how the street vendors have been a fixture in our community. If they’re doing that in the Bronx, I don’t question that it could be happening in our communities, too,” she added.
Last month, the Street Vendors Project organized a rally in Corona Plaza to protest against fines imposed on unpermitted mobile food vendors, which started again on June 1 as the city reopened.
“We need to dedicate resources and assistance to our street vendors in languages that they understand,” said Gonzáles-Rojas, “in a way that protects them and protects the consumers.”
They need help to apply for licenses once the citywide cap on vending permits is officially raised, she said. The City Council voted in January to end the decades-long limit on how many permits could be issued, creating 4,000 new ones and also creating a separate unit to oversee the businesses.
Though many New Yorkers support the vendors, many have issues with them. Over the past week, at least seven 311 complaints related to consumer issues around Corona Plaza were in regard to mobile food vendors in prohibited areas or unlicensed vendors.
