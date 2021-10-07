More than 365 Queens residents marched through Flushing Meadows Corona Park Oct. 2 for the Queens Walk to End Alzheimer’s and raised $78,500 for care, support and research programs at the Alzheimer’s Association.
Teams, like Team Lucia Butterfly, above, named themselves in honor of loved ones suffering from the degenerative disease.
The opening ceremony began with a heartfelt rendition of the national anthem from Danielle Atkinson, top center, and groups walked through the park as they were encouraged by the St. Francis Preparatory School cheerleading squad.
“From Astoria to South Jamaica and everywhere in between, the communities of Queens show up for each other. Here, in the most diverse place in our nation, we are united in our commitment to fighting Alzheimer’s,” said Diane Marinconz, co-chair of the Queens edition of the walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.