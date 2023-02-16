The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Operating Engineers Local Union 15 will conduct a recruitment from March 6 through 17 for five operating engineer apprentices who can handle heavy equipment, the state Department of Labor announced last week.
A form at local15recruitment.org will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays during the recruitment period, to enter a lottery for applications. Applicants with no computer should visit their local library. Local 15 will randomly select 50 individuals who have submitted the online form to receive an application at a drawing to be held March 22.
Applicants must be at least 18 and be able to work with heavy equipment in rough weather conditions, at heights, underground and while “being exposed to loud noises, hazardous voltages, and respiratory irritants.” Anyone with questions may call Local 15 at (718) 835-0400.
More information about the recruitment, as well as others, may be found at dol.ny.gov/apprenticeship/overview. For even more job opportunities, one may visit dol.ny.gov/jobs-and-careers.
