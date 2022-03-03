An arbitrator awarded $30 million on Feb. 28 to 100,000 homecare workers who are or have previously been 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East members and work for 42 different homecare agencies, including the Chinese-American Planning Council.
Though 1199 has touted the decision as a major victory, calling it “historic,” Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing), the Flushing Workers Center and the Ain’t I A Woman Campaign are far from satisfied with the awards and insist that the fight is far from over.
Kim has, for months, fought tirelessly against CPC — which employs countless homecare workers in Flushing, many of whom are Asian women — as it has allegedly denied thousands of hours-worth of wages from his constituents over the years. While they work 24-hour shifts, they have only been paid for 13 hours, as documented in an extensive report Kim’s office released in January. While companies like CPC adhere to a New York Department of Labor policy which allows for this pay structure, the New York State Court of Appeals ruled in 2019 that should an employee not get the required meal and sleep time, that employee must be paid for the full 24-hour shift.
According to Rachael Safirstein, Kim’s communications director, the arbitration is the result of CPC’s response to the 2019 ruling.
“CPC’s legal team filed for federal preemption, to kick it to the federal courts, in which they used two cases to claim that this should be settled out of court and in arbitration, and won,” Safirstein explained. Monday’s decision from the arbitrator, then, is the result of that.
Several of Kim’s constituents have pursued legal action to get the wages they feel they are owed. One of them, Kim noted in his press release Tuesday, is fighting to be repaid $247,000; for that reason, he said the arbitration deal doesn’t cut it for him.
“We feel vindicated in that the arbitrator agrees that the employers, not the state, broke the law and are responsible for these back wages,” Kim said in the release. “However, where we demonstrably disagree is in the redress of this settlement. The only thing ‘historic’ here is how insulting this is to the workers. If this $30 million is divided by 100,000 workers evenly, it amounts to $300 per worker.”
Asked for comment on the latter calculation, a spokesperson for SEIU told the Chronicle, “The awards are determined by the individual claims. Workers with large claims would get more. You can’t really average.”
The Ain’t I A Woman Campaign agreed with Kim.
“Chinese-American Planning Council alone owes its workers $90 million in stolen wages. For example, Lai Yee Chan is owed $247,000 by CPC for six years of 24-hour workdays,” the organization said in a press release, citing its own estimations. “It is disappointing to see that, with its reputation for racial equality, 1199 is helping sweatshops like CPC evade labor laws and maintain a racist and sexist system. 1199 is suggesting that women of color and immigrant women be grateful for any meager crumbs they get.”
Asked for a response to Kim’s dissatisfaction, CPC President and CEO Wayne Ho wrote in an email to the Chronicle, “As a proud unionized organization, CPCHAP respects 1199SEIU as the advocate for our home care workers, acknowledges 1199SEIU’s grievance process to address worker concerns, and accepts the arbitrator’s final decision.”
He continued, “Throughout this process, we have been — and remain — committed to doing right by our home care workers. The grievance process exists to correct any issues if or when they occur with our unionized workforce, and 42 home care agencies will have the opportunity to address any missteps, however unintentional. Moving forward, there remain serious, pressing issues that must be addressed.”
Ho also noted his support of a bill in the state Legislature that would outlaw the 24-hour shift.
But Safirstein was clear: The legislation would be redundant.
“It’s on Department of Health [website]. We don’t even need a law. That’s a talking point,” she told the Chronicle.
From Safirstein’s perspective, Ho has misled lawmakers and the public into believing that such a law is necessary.
“His job — credit to him — is to extract as much money as possible for his nonprofit from the government,” she said. “And the real failures in all this are the legislators who think he’s on their team.”
Kim was adamant that he will continue to go to bat for his constitients and for the cause as a whole. “My office will continue to call for a full accounting of ALL back wages, in addition to a complete and thorough investigation of how my constituents accumulated the owed wages in the first place,” he said in his press release.
The Ain’t I A Woman Campaign was clear on that, too: “We call on 1199SEIU and elected officials to ensure agencies pay back workers, and enforce labor laws, to end this violence against women of color!”
