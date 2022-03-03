Two area unions are seeking apprentices in recruitment drives starting soon.
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Asbestos, Lead, and Hazardous Waste Laborers, Local Union #78, is seeking 20 apprentices through March 15, the state Department of Labor recently said. Applications for those spots must be obtained in person from the Local 78 JATC, at 11-17 43 Ave. in Long Island City.
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Heat & Frost Insulators, Local Union #12 AJEF, will conduct a recruitment from March 7 to 18 for 20 insulation and asbestos worker apprentices.
Only 200 applications will be distributed, on a first-come, first-served basis, the DOL said. The recruitment will run for 10 business days or until applications run out, whichever comes first. To obtain one, email a request, along with first and last name and date of birth, to Local12AJEF@gmail.com, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, during the recruitment period.
Detailed requirements may be found at dol.ny.gov/apprenticeship/overview. For questions, contact Local 78 at (212) 227-4803 or Local 12 at (718) 784-1899.
