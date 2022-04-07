Though the sound of honking is hardly unheard of in Downtown Flushing, one in particular stood out on Friday morning: A Q34 bus driver honked his horn repeatedly as he drove by the New World Mall at Roosevelt Avenue and Main Street, welcoming Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) as they set off on a walking tour of the city’s third-busiest intersection.
While the tour was intended to highlight the area’s transportation systems as a whole, of chief concern for Ung was the amount of signage marking the Main Street busway, which she believes is insufficient.
“I’ve also been showing [Rodriguez] the traffic sign that’s on 37th Avenue and Main Street, regarding how some of our community members coming into Flushing have been receiving some fines [because] they didn’t realize that that’s the busway in this area,” she said, adding that the DOT’s help would be welcomed.
“Especially if you’re coming down from the highway, you’re not really going to pay attention to that,” Ung said later.
The busway has been the subject of much controversy since the 0.6-mile stretch between Northern Boulevard and Sanford Avenue was proposed almost two years ago now. Unauthorized vechicles — that is, all but buses, trucks and emergency services — are required to take the next available right turn, with the exception of 41st Avenue, where left turns are allowed.
That pushback came to a head when in November 2020, Main Street businesses filed a lawsuit to block the busway’s installation, citing concerns that their customers would be unable to find parking. While the suit stalled the busway for about two months, the petitioners ultimately lost the case, and the pilot program began in January 2021.
To enforce the busway, the DOT installed street cameras, and, since April 9, 2021, drivers caught on the northbound stretch face a $50 fine on the first offense and $250 for additional violations.
That, too, has been met with opposition: Soon after the fines went into effect, residents voiced concerns that the signs were poorly marked — the one at 37th Avenue among them.
Rodriguez, who was making his first trip to District 20 since taking office in January, was sympathetic to Ung’s point. “We heard about the sign, we’re going to be working [on it],” he said. “I don’t see any reason why we should not make the changes that we have to make to have this sign visible in this area.”
But still, Ung told the commissioner that some business owners have reported revenue drops since the busway launched. She asked that the DOT look into scaling back the busway’s hours of operation; the commissioner said the agency would take community concerns into consideration, in addition to those about signage.
The tour continued down 40th Road, one of the area’s busier, narrower side streets. When Rodriguez asked Ung whether parking should be allowed on that block, as currently permitted, Ung replied, “I don’t think it’s good as is.”
At the same time, she emphasized to Rodriguez how many businesses on the block require parking there. “The businesses here, they have their trucks here, which of course, deliver their stuff in and out every day,” she said. “That’s also just a reality of — do you see how many restaurants there are here?”
Asked for clarification on her position later, Ung’s office said, “The council member is considering all options to improve traffic flow across Flushing.”
Prior to the open-press tour, Ung and Rodriguez also discussed how the removal of the parking lot at 138th Street has affected the community, as well as the need to enforce alternate-side parking on Union Street near 37th Avenue, the councilmember’s office said. “Vehicles ignoring the regulations prevent street cleaners from sweeping all the way to the curb, which in turn leads to a buildup of trash that affects small business owners in the area,” a statement from Ung’s office notes.
