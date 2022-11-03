Homecare patients, SEIU 1199 homecare workers, union representatives and disability activists gathered in Downtown Flushing last Friday as Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) called on state lawmakers to end 24-hour shifts and provide funding to split them into two, 12-hour shifts.
“Despite being on the job for 24 hours, these hardworking caregivers are just paid for 13 hours of work, because it’s assumed they get eight hours of sleep, and three hours for meals,” Ung said. “So, we all know that’s not true.”
Under state law, should that allotted time be interrupted, employers must pay homecare workers the full 24-hours’ worth of wages. As documented in an extensive report published by the office of Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) in January, many homecare workers employed by the Chinese American Planning Council (which accounts for a significant contingent of Flushing-based caregivers) have attempted to get the necessary compensation for that overtime work. That fight has taken the form of numerous court cases over the course of roughly two decades.
“For nearly 20 years, 1199 homecare workers and advocates for people who rely on this care have been asking state lawmakers to allocate the necessary funding to pay for two 12-hour shifts,” Ung said. “So far, Albany has refused to.”
Indeed, some state lawmakers’ attempt to end 24-hour shifts, A3145A/S359A, has stalled at the state level for some time. Both the Senate and Assembly versions of the bill have been stuck in committee since January; legislation introduced during the 2019-20 term met a similar end.
In light of that, Councilmember Christopher Marte (D-Manhattan) introduced similar legislation at the city level earlier this year. Though the bill, Int. 175, has widespread support from the Council, with more than half of its members signing on as co-sponsors, during a hearing held by the Committee on Civil Service and Labor on Sept. 6, many speakers raised doubts about whether the issue can be solved at the municipal level, as it is the state that provides the necessary Medicaid funding for homecare.
That sentiment dominated discussion Friday.
“That bill would jeopardize people who are already receiving services because they are authorized by state and city agencies using state guidelines,” said Jose Hernandez, a community organizer for the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Association of New York State. His disability requires him to use a wheelchair and to receive assistance from homecare aides.
“So we’re all in agreement that the 24-hour rule should end. But it needs to be done the right way, using state bills like [Assemblymember Harvey] Epstein’s bill, to make sure that everyone is protected, including people with disabilities and the homecare workers that need this support as well.”
Ung, who is not a co-sponsor of Int. 175, concurred. “We all agree: No one should be working 24 hours straight. That’s unfair to the homecare aides, it’s unfair to people receiving the services,” she said. “However, there is a way that can be done properly — which I think Jose said very well. There needs to be funding for that, and the funding does come from the state level.” Ung pledged to head up to Albany during next year’s budget season to fight for that funding; her office estimates that $950 million would be necessary.
While that elicited cheers from homecare aides in attendance, activists and homecare workers with the Flushing Workers Center were not impressed.
“What a shame that CM Ung continues to push for racist violence against women in our community as well as the racism faced by those who need 24-hour care, by echoing employers and employer union 1199 that the violence of 24-hour workday cannot end unless they are given more money,” Sarah Ahn, a spokesperson for Flushing Workers Center, wrote in an email to the Chronicle. “The fact remains laws meant to protect workers and patients are violated left and right. It seems CM Ung encourages agencies to violate the law even more.”
By “racist violence against women,” Ahn said she meant that supporting more funding for employers who have systemically denied workers — many of whom are Asian women or immigrant women of color — of their wages is to perpetuate a racist system.
In addition to asking Ung to support Int. 175, as it has done repeatedly, the Flushing Workers Center called for the councilmember’s resignation during a rally outside the Flushing Library Monday.
“Even the Department of Labor is forced to acknowledge the existence of the theft and law breaking,” Zeke Luger, also a spokesperson for the Flushing Workers Center, wrote in an email to the Chronicle following the rally. “Sandra Ung is saying that she won’t sign onto the bill that would stop this flagrant law breaking, a step that’s within her power to do, unless she gets more money for the very agencies that are breaking the law and committing violence against their workers!”
The Flushing Workers Center rejects the notion that splitting 24-hour shifts into two separate ones could lead to a loss of care, and has noted that Medicaid already funds 12-hour shifts in some cases.
David Lee, Kim’s legislative director and author of the more than 100-page report on the issue, says that is true — but it’s not easy. He cited one situation where a homecare worker and the family she worked for had gotten a split shift approved, but only after the insurance company sent a nurse to the house to observe the situation.
“This was something that one worker was able to accomplish on her own with the family,” he told the Chronicle. He added that he has not heard of any agencies assisting employees in that process.
Caitlin Kelmar, Marte’s chief of staff, noted that outside the city, splitting shifts is not an issue. “Everywhere else in the state, Medicaid works with insurance companies and agencies to accommodate split shifts,” she wrote in an email to the Chronicle.
The funding concern, she said, is “a distraction used by opponents of the bill.”
“Wage theft shouldn’t be allowed just because bad actors don’t want to pay for it,” she added.
As Kelmar explained, state law already says that aides should be paid for 24 hours of work when they do not get their uninterrupted sleep and meal time. In that sense, the funding some say is required to end 24-hour shifts is money that agencies are already meant to be paying workers — although many do not, as shown in Lee’s report.
“In short, we don’t think any of the allegations that this is a state issue are grounded in reality,” Kelmar said. “Opponents can try to make this bill complicated, but the reality is very simple.”
Lee agreed. “It’s really something else to observe how these providers, like CPC and others, have essentially crafted a grassroots aesthetic that they operate under, and in my view, sort of tricked everyone into thinking that this is the left wing, this is the working class, grassroots politics to espouse, that we the providers, that we are the victims here, not even the workers or the patients, but we are the true victims here, and that for anything to proceed on this issue, we the providers must be satisfied.”
Asked whether more funding would be needed to end the practice, Lee said, “No.”
“I think we need to do a thorough accounting of how the providers are spending money,” he continued. “If we do all of that ... and we find that we need more money, of course, this office will have no issue with advocating and pushing for more Medicaid expenditures — with the caveat that all of it goes directly to workers and patients. But we are not going to sit here and act like throwing money at a broken system without accounting for where any of it is going.”
Kelmar added that agencies like CPC will say they can’t afford splitting shifts. “But at the same time, their nonprofits refuse to open their books to show proof of this,” she said. “In their annual report, they even show that they have surplus funding.”
