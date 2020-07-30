With the clock ticking down to Aug. 1, U.S. Senate Democrats and Republicans spent Wednesday blaming each other for the failure, as of the Chronicle’s deadline, to reach an accord on supplemental unemployment support for about 30 million Americans.
Democrats, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), are supporting the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or HEROES, Act, a $3 trillion package passed by the Democrat-led House of Representatives in May.
Among its provisions is an extension of a $600-per-week federal unemployment benefit on top of what states pay through next Jan. 31. It also includes aid to states and municipalities among other items. The package offered by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this week totaled $1 trillion.
It would reduce the federal contribution toward unemployment benefits to $200 while preparing a new program that would federally subsidize workers to 70 percent of what they were making prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.
It also contains no state or municipal aid and nothing for mass transit, which has been decimated in New York City and across the country.
“When Republicans finally convinced themselves they were ready to unveil a plan, instead of presenting a single, coherent bill, Republicans released several incongruent drafts littered with corporate giveaways, K-street handouts, presidential pet projects,” Schumer said on the Senate floor on Wednesday, according to a transcript provided by his office.
“Some Senate Republicans proposed billions of dollars for large agribusinesses and defense contractors, but not a dime to help American families stay in their homes,” he continued. “The Republican bill has a tax break for three-martini lunches, but no food assistance for hungry kids ... And if you’re one of the 20-30 million of Americans who lost your job through no fault of your own and can’t find work, Senate Republicans think you have it too good right now. You should take a 30 percent pay cut, Republicans are saying.”
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), in a letter to McConnell dated Tuesday, called for extending current benefits.
“With 30 million Americans, about 1 in 5 working adults, drawing jobless benefits, the extension of the $600 per week unemployment benefit is critical,” she wrote.
McConnell, writing on Twitter at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, was unimpressed.
“The coronavirus does not care that we are divided,” McConnell wrote. “The coronavirus will not care if Washington Democrats decide it suits their partisan goals to let relief run dry. The American people are hurting and Congress should have their backs.”
President Trump has floated the possibility of extending the $600 benefit in a free-standing bill, though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Clif.) dismissed the idea.
Back in New York, everyone had a strong opinion.
Gov. Cuomo, in a letter to members of the state’s congressional delegation, requested that they secure $500 billion in “unrestricted state aid” in any relief package. New York State, he wrote, is facing a $14 billion revenue shortfall this fiscal year and a projected $16 billion next year.
Mayor de Blasio in his daily press conference on Tuesday also critiqued the Senate proposal.
“I have to say to Majority Leader McConnell, not much of a stimulus there,” he said, according to a transcript. “In fact, I would call it a nonstarter. This plan literally provides zero support for state and local governments that are fighting through this crisis, that are struggling just to keep basic services going, to provide the health support people need, to make sure that our first responders and our health care heroes will still have their jobs to keep serving us. It slashes — literally this stimulus plan from the Republicans, slashes unemployment benefits at a point where people need them more than ever.”
On the New York City labor front, Kyle Bragg, president of 32BJ SEIU, also called for extension of the $600 payments.
“After months on vacation, Senate Republicans came to save the day by shielding corporations, instead of passing the HEROES Act to protect American workers and their families,” Bragg said on behalf of over 175,000 property services workers. “Republicans are forcing millions of Americans off a cliff with just a shredded parachute and leaving essential workers to continue risking their health and lives to keep us safe and our economy running.”
But Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, said some business owners have complained to him that the $600 addition to benefits is hurting them as they attempt to restart.
“They’re telling me it’s hard for them to hire people when people are getting more in benefits to stay home,” Grech said.
Patrick Foye, chairman and CEO of the MTA, said the lack of mass transit aid in the Senate’s bill was shameful.
“This backwards bill will only further devastate our country and economy with no dedicated funding for mass transit — the circulatory system of the nation — and no new support for state and local governments,” he said in a press release. “ ... We need an injection of $3.9 billion in additional emergency federal funding just to keep the lights on this year.”
