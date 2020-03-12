With the Metropolitan Transportation Authority trying to rein in costs, the agency confirmed on Feb. 26 that up to 2,000 jobs could be eliminated in the near future, though there are no specifics as to the positions that would go.
The MTA needs to find $1.6 billion in savings by 2023. An MTA spokesman told the New York Post last week that the agency can find positions that would not impact efficient service or the MTA’s troubled overtime budget.
But labor and riders’ representatives told the Chronicle this week that they have misgivings.
“Once again, TWU Local 100 members on the front line are taking action to keep riders safe and secure, disinfecting subway trains, buses, stations and more,” said Tony Utano, president of Transport Workers Union Local 100, in an email to the Chronicle.
“From the subway action plan to the coronavirus, transit workers deliver. If MTA officials and the authority’s chief hatchet man are still thinking about laying off transit workers, they need to have their heads examined,” Utano said.
Lisa Daglian, executive director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA, said in an email to the Chronicle that as the agency transforms over the coming months and years, its focus must be on ensuring that riders can get where they need to go “safely, efficiently and reliably, with no reductions in service.”
“While there is not an indication of imminent layoffs, we do anticipate downsizing through attrition and agency consolidations, and appreciate concerns that have been raised by the 72,000+ MTA employees,” Daglian wrote. “Any changes in the workforce that moves New York must be through a lens of effect on riders, so we were particularly concerned to hear that 700 operational positions might be eliminated.”
She also said, on the other hand, that it will be important for the MTA to identify the staff and personnel whose knowledge and skills are vital to the mission and not lose them through attrition.
“We await details of what roles and positions will be affected and we hope that the MTA alleviates concerns of its workers and the riding public to ensure that the gains that have been made in recent years continue unabated,” Daglian said.
