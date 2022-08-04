You may know someone who gets a monthly Social Security benefit or Supplemental Security Income payment and who also needs help managing their money. If someone you know needs help, we can appoint a person or an organization to act as a “representative payee” responsible for receiving and managing a person’s benefits.
When we assign a representative payee, we select someone who knows the beneficiary’s needs and can make decisions about how to best use their benefits for their care and well being. Representative payees are responsible for completing an annual form to account for the benefit payments they receive and manage.
They must complete this form and return it to Social Security by mail or, if they have a personal “my Social Security account,” they can file it online using the Representative Payee portal. Account holders can get a benefit verification letter and manage direct deposit and wage reporting for their beneficiaries. Learn more about the portal at ssa.gov/myaccount/rep-payee.html.
You also have the option to identify, in advance, up to three individuals you trust to serve as your future representative payee and help manage your benefits, if the need arises. We call this Advance Designation. We offer Advance Designation to capable adults and emancipated minors who are applying for or already receiving Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income, or Special Veterans Benefits. With Advance Designation, you and your family can enjoy peace of mind knowing someone you trust may be appointed to manage your benefits. Find more information about:
• Advance Designation at ssa.gov/payee/advance_designation.htm;
• representative Payees at ssa.gov/payee;
• training videos on the duties of a representative payee at ssa.gov/payee/rp_training2.html; and
• publications about representative payees at ssa.gov/payee/newpubs.htm.
Faster disability claims for Alzheimer’s patients
More than five million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. Since the onset of Alzheimer’s can occur in people before they retire, it may strike during an individual’s working years, preventing gainful employment as the disease progresses.
As a result, people with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers must figure out how they’ll pay for care. Our benefits and services are vital to people with early-onset Alzheimer’s who are unable to work and have no other source of income.
For more than a decade, Social Security has included early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in our list of Compassionate Allowances program. The program identifies debilitating diseases and medical conditions so severe they meet our disability standards. Compassionate Allowances allow for faster processing of disability claims for individuals with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease and several other neurodegenerative disorders.
You can read more about our Compassionate Allowances program at ssa.gov/compassionateallowances.
To learn more about how Social Security disability insurance works and to apply for benefits, visit our disability page at www.ssa.gov/disability. Please share these resources with friends and family.
