The relatively quiet corner of northeast Queens heard quite a bit of noise in 2019, as controversial developments, maligned education proposals and more shook the area throughout the year.

Residents fought against the city, telephone companies and acts of hatred; a heated Democratic primary captured the nation’s attention; and long-awaited projects finally kicked off.

There were a lot of headlines during 2019 — here’s a look back at some of the biggest ones.

January

Richard Brown, who had served as Queens district attorney since 1991, announced he would not seek re-election due to health problems. Brown later said he would retire on June 1, what would’ve been the 28th anniversary of his appointment to the office by the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, but he died in May due to complications of Parkinson’s disease. He was 86.

Residents of 188th Street in Fresh Meadows were ordered to pay thousands of dollars for repairs to water pipes, which were broken by electric currents from disconnected Verizon telephone cables, or have their water shut off. The phone company later offered to reimburse the homeowners without accepting responsibility for the damage.

At the behest of Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), the city Department of Transportation said it would extend a traffic study of the Belmont Park expansion project, which includes the construction of a pro hockey arena, to parts of northeastern Queens. Residents on both sides of the Cross Island Parkway have expressed concerns that traffic and parking would be unbearable during hockey games and horse races. That study has yet to be released, despite the project breaking ground in September.

February

Mayor de Blasio’s long-talked-about plan to abolish the Specialized High Schools Admissions Test, the sole criterion for getting into the city’s eight elite schools, was criticized by many parents and education advocates. Residents of north and northeast Queens have some of the highest admission rates into the elite schools.

More than two dozen Flushing residents expressed outrage over excessive noise and dirt created by the contractor of the 33rd Avenue water main project, near the Bayside-Flushing border, which is still ongoing and creating problems for nearby residents.

March

Eileen Miller, of Bayside, was elected the new chairwoman of Community Board 11, replacing Auburndale resident Christine Haider at the end of her five-year term.

The Terrace Diner, which had operated in the Bay Terrace shopping center for more than 20 years, became the latest neighborhood diner to shut its doors. The community establishment was popular among locals, and had hosted some political fundraisers throughout the years.

The second annual Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade wowed thousands of parade-goers along Bell Boulevard, and plans are underway to make 2020’s even better.

Long Island Rail Road riders were handed a victory when the state budget also included funding to reduce monthly tickets for Port Washington line customers by 20 percent, saving them $500 annually.

Plans were announced to renovate Crocheron Park’s baseball fields. The $1.768 million project began in the summer, and is expected to wrap up sometime in 2020.

April

The city removed eight sex offender parolees from the Anchor Inn hotel in Bayside — located about 200 feet from a preschool — amid an uproar from nearby residents. Parents were notified the parolees were living there via a notification they received from Parents for Megan’s Law, a Long Island-based group dedicated to preventing child sex abuse.

Grodenchik was accused of allegedly sexually harassing a former female staffer by making unwanted comments about her weight and greeting her with unwelcome kisses on the cheek and hugs. The councilman, after denying the allegations, later admitted to them and was stripped of his position as chairman of the Council’s Parks Committee.

The reconstruction of the comfort station at Capt. George H. Tilly Park in Jamaica Hills was approved by Community Board 8’s Parks Committee. The City Hall-funded project, expected to start in August 2020, will add new heating, windows and other features to the structure.

May

Home improvement store Lowe’s signed a lease to open its second Queens location at the Douglaston Plaza shopping center, which has seen most of its tenants close its doors in recent years. Civic activists said they hope it would spur economic development in the area.

The city Health Department shuttered the Yeshiva of Central Queens in Kew Gardens Hills after it allowed unvaccinated children in its doors for 21 days. The order was part of an ongoing effort to reduce measles cases in the Jewish community, which in early 2019 had seen high levels of the disease due to the anti-vaccination rhetoric from some religious officials, mostly in Brooklyn.

Construction started on the highly awaited 555-seat annex at Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows, which for years has operated at more than 200 percent capacity. It is expected to be completed by September 2021.

The 92nd Annual Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade marched down Northern Boulevard to honor Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

June

Public defender Tiffany Cabán appeared to have won the crowded Democratic primary for Queens district attorney over establishment candidate Melinda Katz, the Queens borough president, but absentee ballots and a recount later crowned Katz the winner. Katz will become the borough’s top prosecutor on Jan. 1, and a special election for borough president will be called soon after.

U.S. News & World Report named Townsend Harris High School the eleventh-best high school in the United States.

The two Marriotts on the Horace Harding Expressway service road in Fresh Meadows were listed for sale by developer East West Realty Development Group, sparking concerns from community members that they might be turned into homeless shelters like many other hotels around the borough.

The Queens County Farm Museum announced it would erect an education center on its grounds, complete with indoor classrooms, a cafeteria, an exhibit space and auditorium. It will be the newest building at the site in more than 100 years — groundbreaking isn’t expected until 2022.